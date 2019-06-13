A gun owner and NRA instructor wrote an open letter saying the NRA is ‘losing us’ and that the CEO needs to ‘clean up your act’

A National Rifle Association instructor criticized the organization and its leadership in a scathing open letter on AmmoLand this week.

The organization has been plagued in recent months by infighting and controversy, largely over the NRA’s business dealings and spending.

The disputes even resulted in then-NRA President Oliver North’s ouster in April.

It’s not the first recent open letter from an angry member demanding the NRA’s leadership be held accountable.

A gun owner and National Rifle Association instructor urged the organization to “clean up your act” in an open letter to the beleaguered organization published on AmmoLand.

Don McDougall criticized the NRA’s business dealings and excessive spending, which have come under scrutiny by national media.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that more than a dozen NRA board members have received NRA money in recent years, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre has also been criticized for expensing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes, a car and driver, and rent for a summer intern, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“I speak for the 100,000 NRA members that do the heavy lifting … I speak for the boots on the ground and volunteers that make the NRA what it is,” McDougall wrote. “Wayne, you’re losing us. So I’ll say it again, clean up your act.”

caption NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome U.S. President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 28, 2017. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

McDougall also appeared to refer disparagingly to the intern whose rent reportedly cost $13,800.

“I don’t care if you have some hot NRA intern that you’re keeping on the side but don’t like us to pay for her apartment [sic],” he wrote.

He continued: “Remember it’s NOT YOUR MONEY! It’s your members’ money.”

The NRA did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

McDougall’s isn’t the first open letter from the NRA’s own members criticizing the organization’s leadership. In April, an open letter published by an NRA life member and senior training counselor circulated on Facebook, calling for LaPierre to be removed from his CEO position.

“I’m sorry to say that I’ve lost all faith in you as leaders. I’m also unsure if any of you actually understand what leadership is,” Andy Lander wrote in the letter.