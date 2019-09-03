NRA calls Walmart open-carry ban a ‘shameful’ move to appeal to ‘anti-gun elites’

caption Walmart’s logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago source Reuters

The National Rifle Association took to Twitter to share an official response to Walmart‘s new policies which prohibits the open carry of firearms in stores and halts the sale of certain types of ammunition.

“It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites,” the NRA said. “Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms.”

The National Rifle Association issued an official response to Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, after the retailer announced it will now ban shoppers from openly carrying firearms in stores. Walmart also shared plans to halt the sale of specific ammunition types – including the .223 and 5.56 caliber – which are frequently used in military-style weapons.

In the statement, the NRA decried Walmart’s new policies and hypothesized that the move will ultimately have a negative impact on Walmart sales.

“The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free market economy,” the NRA said in a statement shared from its official Twitter account. “It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms.”

The response continued: “The truth is Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.”

The decision from Walmart executives came on the heels of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Southaven, Mississippi, which killed a collective 24 people.

“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees on Tuesday. “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”