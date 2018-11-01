NTU emerges in top 50 of Best Global Universities Rankings for the first time

The university broke into the top 50 on US News & World Report’s Best Global Universities Rankings. Nanyang Technological University

Singapore’s universities keep rising up the ranks it seems.

Just a week after Singapore’s two biggest universities were named among the top three in Asia, a new ranking put them in the top 50 globally.

The latest US News & World Report’s Best Global Universities Rankings ranked the National University of Singapore (NUS) 38th and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) 49th out of a total of 1,250 schools across 75 countries.

This was a jump of six spots for NTU, making it the university’s first time breaking into the top 50 of the university ranking, which has been released annually for the past five years.

Similarly, NUS improved its position and climbed up five spots from last year’s ranking.

Regionally, NUS clinched the top spot as the best university in Asia, while NTU came in second.

The rankings are based on 13 indicators that measure an institution’s academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

Both universities ranked well for individual subjects, specifically science and engineering.

Globally, NTU took the top five spots in four subjects – materials science (first place), chemistry (second place), computer science (second place) and engineering (fifth place).

NUS was ranked second in engineering and fourth in computer science.

NTU said in a press release that its four top-scoring subjects are among the key areas shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Professor Subra Suresh, president of NTU, said: “This augurs well for the NTU smart campus, which is a living testbed for advanced technologies and innovation that will benefit Singapore and the world.”

When contacted, a NUS spokesperson also emphasised the need to be recognised for cutting-edge research, with a strong core of researchers and capabilities to grow the translational impact of research discoveries.

“The rapid technological advances in the Digital Age are changing the nature of work – many jobs will become obsolete, and new jobs will be created. This means that NUS will need to be even more strategic and adaptive, through pioneering innovative approaches to university education and lifelong learning to nurture future-ready and future-confident graduates,” the spokesperson added.