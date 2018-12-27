NTUC FairPrice will remove Pioneer Generation priority queues next month, discounts will be gone by June

FairPrice said it had disbursed S$16 million worth of discounts under the Pioneer Generation discount scheme since 2014. Facebook/NTUC Fairprice

Come Jan 1, the Pioneer Generation (PG), who are Singaporeans born on or before 1949, will no longer get a priority queue when buying groceries at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets, the company announced on Thursday (Dec 27).

Priority queues, which were introduced in October 2014, give PG members priority at selected checkout lanes.

Notices will be put up in stores to inform customers of the change, FairPrice said.

In a statement, FairPrice explained that it was removing the special queues since the scheme had “fulfilled its objective” of “(encouraging) customers to honour PG members by allowing pioneers to move ahead in the queue”.

However, the PG discount scheme – which was initially scheduled to end around the same time as the priority queue initiative – would be extended by six months until Jun 30, FairPrice said.

This is the third time the discount scheme has been extended since 2014. FairPrice added that it will continue to review the scheme to ensure it is relevant to customers.

Under the scheme, PG members get a three per cent discount off groceries bought at FairPrice supermarkets on Mondays and Thursdays.

Thus far, the scheme has cost FairPrice S$16 million in disbursed discounts, with the six month extension expected to rack up costs exceeding another S$2 million.

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng said the company “was one of the first retailers… to honour Singaporeans who have contributed to our country’s pioneering years” and continued to do so “long after others have ceased their support”.

The PG package, introduced by the Government in 2014 helps about 450,000 elderly Singaporeans, primarily with their healthcare costs for life.