NTUC LearningHub And DevOps Institute Collaborate to Meet the Growing Need for DevOps Professionals Through Certified DevOps Training

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 March 2019 – NTUC LearningHub and the DevOps Institute have announced their collaboration to accelerate digital transformation within companies through the skills training and adoption of DevOps — an innovative approach and set of processes that brings development and operations teams together to complete software development. The partnership was announced today at the DevOps Institute APAC Roadshow in Singapore themed “Moving ahead in the Digital Era with DevOps”, which was organised in partnership with the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) as a supporting and outreach partner.













Industries today are being disrupted. New software-driven products and experiences are creating an immense wave of change across sectors — from transport (Grab, Gojek) to retail (Amazon) to cable TV and movies (Netflix) to music (Apple, Spotify) and hospitality (Airbnb). Companies need to create new business models — and this depends on their ability to build and deliver software rapidly, reliably, and repeatedly.

In utilising the DevOps approach, which is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide and in Singapore, organisations can create and improve products at a faster pace than they can with traditional software approaches. The increasing demand for DevOps professionals is most notable amongst employers such as ST Electronics, Singapore Airlines, GovTech Singapore, KPMG, DBS, and Infosys.

Recognising the growing worldwide interest and adoption of DevOps, NTUC LearningHub is excited to partner the DevOps Institute to offer globally recognised DevOps training and certification to our learners. A total of four courses will be launched, with the first — DevOps Foundation — already mapped to the Infocomm Technology (ICT) Skills Framework and scheduled to launch in April this year. The course will be funded by SkillsFuture Singapore, and NTUC LearningHub is the first training provider in Singapore to offer DevOps courses that are eligible for SkillsFuture funding. The other three courses — Certified Agile Service Manager (CASM), DevOps Leader (DOL), and DevSecOps Engineering (DSOE) — will be launched later in May this year. e2i will partner NTUC LearningHub and DevOps Institute to introduce the programme and reach out to more Singaporeans and companies to acquire DevOps capabilities. Together, the target is to train and certify 120 professionals in the DevOps Foundation programme and 60 professionals in each of the other three programmes annually.

“At NTUC LearningHub, we are always on the lookout for the latest industry solutions to improve the skillsets and employability of our Singaporean workforce,” said Mr. Kwek Kok Kwong, Chief Executive Officer of NTUC LearningHub. “With the rising popularity of the DevOps approach and the growing demand for DevOps expertise by industries, we are excited to partner with the DevOps Institute and leverage their DevOps Certification Model to equip our local workforce with expertise in this field. Our partnership with the DevOps Institute will expand our growing repertoire of best-in-class partners and make this emerging skill more accessible and affordable to our local workforce.”

“DevOps Institute is proud to partner with NTUC LearningHub, which has been instrumental in Continuing Education of Professionals across Singapore over many years,” said Mr. Dheeraj Nayal, Region Head — APJ & Global Community Ambassador of DevOps Institute. “Considering that DevOps Institute’s core objective has been to propagate and deliver Continuous Learning for Professionals in the DevOps & Agile domain, this partnership complements and enhances the value of NTUC LearningHub, and creates a great opportunity for learners to advance their skills for the future. We are really delighted to announce our partnership and welcome NTUC LearningHub as our Strategic Registered Education Partner in Singapore.”

Ms. Jayne Groll, Chief Executive Officer of DevOps Institute said, “DevOps Institute is committed to advancing the careers of the people who will make DevOps a reality for their organizations through our unique skills-based certification model. We are excited to partner with NTUC LearningHub and support their efforts in equipping the Singapore workforce with the skills, knowledge, ideas, and learning (SKIL) that is necessary for the digital age. We welcome them as a Strategic Registered Education Partner in Singapore and look forward to working closely with them.”

“As Singapore steers toward Services 4.0, e2i continues to work with partners, bringing better ways of working to our workforce. In a typical IT environment, Developers and Operations often work in silos causing delays. DevOps is a more holistic approach for an end-to-end software delivery lifecycle, where operations and development engineers work together to improve collaboration among all stakeholders. With DevOps capabilities, our workers and businesses can work faster and more effectively, which will help maintain their competitive edge,” said Mr. Gilbert Tan, CEO of e2i.

About NTUC Learning Hub (LHUB™)

NTUC LearningHub was corporatised in 2004 with the vision of transforming the lifelong employability of working people. We work with both corporate and individual clients and provide learning solutions in areas such as Infocomm Technology, Soft Skills & Literacy, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources, and Leadership and Service Excellence.

To date, LHUB™ has helped over 16,700 organisations and achieved over 2 million training places across 600 courses with a pool of 1,300 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and provide a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training quality and delivery.

Visit www.ntuclearninghub.com for more information.

About DevOps Institute, USA

The DevOps Institute (DOI) is a global, open continuous learning community dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success.

DevOps Institute helps advance the careers and emerging practices of the DevOps community based on a new human-centered framework consisting of skills, knowledge, ideas, and learning (SKIL). All our work, including accreditation, research, events, and continuous learning programs — is focused on providing the “know-how” to make DevOps succeed.

Visit https://devopsinstitute.com/ for more information.

About Employment and Employability Institute (e2i)

e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) is the empowering network for individuals and companies seeking skills and solutions for growth. Since 2008, e2i has assisted more than 600,000 individuals through our career guidance, professional development, and job matching services. With an extensive network of partners, e2i offers hiring, training and productivity solutions to businesses. We are an initiative of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to support nation-wide manpower and skills upgrading initiatives.



See more at: https://e2i.com.sg/about-e2i/corporate-information/ | Employment and Employability Institute, e2i