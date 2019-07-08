Investigators say they found ‘hundreds’ of nude photos of girls in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City mansion

source Screenshot via Google Maps, Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Investigators say they found “hundreds” of nude photos of girls, some of whom they claim to appear to be underage, in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse.

In a bail memo released Monday morning, prosecutors wrote that they confirmed at least one girl pictured was underage. The memo followed an unsealed indictment from federal prosecutors Monday which alleged Epstein exploited a “network” of underage victims he paid for sex acts.

The memo also said that the photographs seem to match up with accounts from women who alleged they were abused by Epstein.

In a bail memo released Monday morning, prosecutors say they found “at least hundreds-and perhaps thousands-of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially-nude females,” some of whom “appear to be” underage girls. Prosecutors said in the memo that some photos were in a “locked safe.”

Prosecutors wrote that the findings match up with details in the accounts provided by women who alleged they were victims.

“Law enforcement officers discovered not only specific evidence consistent with victim recollections of the inside of the mansion, further strengthening the evidence of the conduct charged in the Indictment,” prosecutors said in the memo.

The memo emphasized that investigators only found the photos this weekend and are still examining them. Prosecutors also alleged in the memo that they found CD’s with handwritten labels that said “Young [Name] + [Name],” “Misc. nudes 1,” and “Girl pics nude.”

In the newly unsealed indictment released Monday morning, prosecutors accused Epstein of engaging in sex acts with “a vast network of underage victims,” who they wrote were paid by Epstein for naked massage sessions and the recruiting of other underage victims.

Prosecutors said in the indictment that Epstein actively targeted victims from around 2002-2005, using at least three employees and associates to find potential victims in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, often scheduling them ahead of time to visit Epstein at his residences.

“This conduct, as alleged, went on for years and involved dozens of young girls, some as young as 14,” the US Attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman said at a press conference about the charges Monday morning. “The alleged behavior shocks the conscience.”

