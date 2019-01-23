This natural supplement stops my bloating in its tracks and promotes gut health — it’s pretty tasty too

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Digestive issues including chronic bloating and IBS are on the rise, both of which can be triggered by high stress levels.

The Nue Co.’s Debloat Food + Prebiotic powder was designed specifically to ease digestive issues, soothe bloating in the moment, and promote long-term gut health.

For me personally, this supplement works better than any other bloating remedy on the market because the my body recognizes and easily digests its five natural, food-based ingredients: maqui fruit, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and prebiotic inulin.

Health crises, and their accompanying wellness trends, tend to come in waves. In 2017, our collectively anxious minds were soothed with meditation apps. 2018 saw a spike in celiac disease diagnoses and, in response, gluten-free options in grocery stores across the country. 2019 is shaping up to be the year of digestive health: Chronic bloating is on the rise, as are a slew of vitamins, supplements, and foods that promise to stop it in its tracks.

“More people than ever are suffering from bloating, IBS, and digestive issues,” Jules Miller, the founder of supplement brand The Nue Co., tells Business Insider. “I wouldn’t want to attribute the rise to one single cause, but I do think that stress has a big part to play.” Even gut issues that go beyond stress can be triggered by a high-anxiety lifestyle – at least, that’s what happened to me.

Last year, in the midst of quitting my nine-to-five job and planning my wedding, I started experiencing excruciating gut pain after every meal, accompanied by a level of bloating that made me look perma-pregnant. I tried everything to get my body back on track, from antibiotics to a juice cleanse – but my health steadily got worse.

According to Miller, this domino effect is almost to be expected. “Our gut is the epicenter of our bodies, the health of which impacts everything from your sleep and weight, to digestion and mental health,” she says. On top of this, the gut is home to about 80% of the body’s immune system. “It stands to reason that when something is unbalanced in your gut you will feel the impact throughout your body,” Miller explains.

Digestive issues can manifest in a number of ways, but by far the most common iteration is bloat (over 16 million Google search results for “how to stop bloating” can attest to that). Bloating, characterized by gas and a distended stomach, “can be caused by a number of factors,” Kristy Katzmann, a holistic health expert and founder of Naturally Selective, tells us. “These include improperly digested food, toxic overload, and diminished good and excess bad bacteria in the gut.”

The prevailing over-the-counter treatments for bloating are probiotic pills (filled with healthy bacteria to rebalance the gut microbiome and improve digestion) and digestive enzymes (to help the body break down food more efficiently). I took both probiotics and enzymes religiously to help soothe my bloated belly, and they kind-of-sort-of helped. But it wasn’t until I incorporated The Nue Co.’s Debloat Food + Prebiotic powder into my routine that I saw a major improvement (i.e., I could fit into non-drawstring pants again).

“Taking probiotics and enzymes are helpful to address bloating, but it’s also important to ensure adequate levels of hydrochloric acid, which is responsible for breaking down food in the stomach, as well as liver support,” Katzmann says – which explains why Debloat Food + Prebiotic is so effective for me. With a potent blend of natural, food-based ingredients including prebiotics, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and maqui fruit, it addresses all of my above concerns and delivers immediate relief. It claims to promote long-term gut health in a single serving.

“I suffered really badly with IBS and spent so much time (and money) trying out different natural and non-natural products to help with my symptoms,” Miller explains of formulating the often-sold-out powder. “It was really important to me that we developed a product that was environmentally sustainable, organic, and free from anything that could further irritate a delicate stomach; like fillers, sweeteners, or bulking agents.” She notes that the body recognizes and can properly digest food – not chemical-filled vitamins and supplements – so that’s what Debloat Food + Prebiotic contains. No fancy additives, no unnecessary fillers. Of course, what is inside matters just as much as what’s not inside.

While you’re probably familiar with the concept of probiotics by now, The Nue Co.’s formula relies on something a little different: prebiotics.

“The simplest way to think of prebiotics is as ‘fertilizer’ for your gut,” Miller tells me. “Prebiotics feed the good bacteria that lives in our gut, encouraging it to thrive.” Prebiotics like inulin, the one found in this particular supplement, set the stage for a healthy gut microbiome in the future, and lead to “a reduction in gas retention to support decreasing bloating long-term,” Miller says.

In addition to prebiotics, “this supplement utilizes anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting, and enzyme rich herbals to address bloating,” Katzmann says, like maqui fruit (heavy in antioxidants that help repair the gut), cinnamon (to help regulate blood sugar), ginger (to increase hydrochloric acid production), and turmeric (to support the liver). “All are crucial components of healthy digestion and the elimination of bloating and other digestive complaints,” according to Katzmann.

One unexpected bonus: It’s actually pretty tasty.

Debloat Food + Prebiotic is meant to be mixed with water, a latte, or a smoothie in the morning and taken on an empty stomach (this ensures that the ingredients reach the small and large intestines without being blocked by your breakfast), and its warm, spicy flavor has made it my favorite part of my morning routine – or at least, more welcome than the shot of apple cider vinegar I take afterwards.

If you take daily medication prescribed by your doctor, you may want to check in with them before adding The Nue Co.’s powder to your diet.

“Turmeric, while certainly a wonder herb with many benefits, can thin the blood and is therefore not advised if you take certain medications,” Katzmann warns. Other than that, go forth and debloat.