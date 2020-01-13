A chart of Netflix’s Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it’s taken the movie business by storm

caption “The Irishman” source Netflix

Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for “The Square.”

Six years later, it’s scored 24 nominations in 2020, more than any traditional movie studio.

We’ve made a chart that shows how dramatically the number of Netflix’s Oscar nominations has grown per year.

Netflix continues to break through in the Oscar race.

After years of building up its slate of original movies and swaying acclaimed directors like Alfonso Cuarón and Martin Scorsese, Netflix gained 24 Oscar nominations on Monday, more than any of the traditional movie studios it’s up against.

They include best picture nominations for Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which scored 10 nominations, and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” which nabbed six.

The streaming giant has come a long way since 2014, when it scored its first Oscar nomination for documentary feature for “The Square.” Netflix made huge strides last year with 15 nominations, buoyed by Cuarón’s “Roma,” which The New York Times reported it spent up to $20 million on for its Oscar campaign. The movie was nominated for best picture and ultimately won three trophies, but lost the biggest prize of the night to “Green Book.”

With two players in the best-picture race this year, Netflix’s chances might be even greater at securing the coveted best-picture award. But even if it doesn’t win, its ascension from one nomination in 2014 to a leading 24 nods six years later speaks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s embrace of the streaming giant.

A big chunk of that success can be attributed to Netflix’s vice president of film, Scott Stuber, who has helped usher the streamer into the awards conversation. He first took on the role in 2017; that same year, Netflix won its first Oscar for best documentary short subject for “The White Helmets.” A year later, it won the Oscar for best documentary feature for “Icarus.” It’s up for that award again this year – twice – for “American Factory” and “The Edge of Democracy.”

“Scott has found, and continues to find, a balance between the traditional Hollywood model and Netflix’s innovations,” Baumbach, the “Marriage Story” director, told Business Insider. “He also does what he says he’s going to do. I’ve never been let down by Scott.”

The chart below shows how dramatically the number of Netflix’s Oscar nominations has grown since 2014: