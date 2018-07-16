These $400 headphones are the first to get noise cancelling with an app update after they were first released — and they’re $300 for Amazon Prime Day

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Nuraphones from audio startup Nura are one of my favorite pairs of headphones, and they’re getting a discount for Amazon’s Prime Day.

They usually cost $400, and they’re getting a 25% discount – $100 – for a price tag of $300.

They’re my favorite pair of headphones because they can tune themselves to my specific type of hearing, and they sound amazing.

The company also added new features like noise cancelling via an app update, and they’re the first headphones I’m aware of that got noise cancelling after their original release.

The $400 Nuraphone headphones from startup Nura have a strange hybrid over-ear and in-ear design, and they're one of my favorite pairs of headphones.

For Prime Day on Monday, the company is reducing the price of the Nuraphone by 25%, resulting in a $100 discount for 36 hours, starting at 3 p.m. ET. Essentially, you’d be getting $400 headphones for $300.

If you’re on the market for a new pair of headphones and you’re looking to spend up to $300, the Nuraphones should be at the top of your list.

As with many $400 headphones, the Nuraphones sound amazing. But I get an extra sense of confidence that I’m getting the best possible audio for the money because the Nuraphones can tune themselves to my specific type of hearing.

For example, if your ears are particularly sensitive to high-end frequencies, the Nuraphones will compensate and tune the headphones to deliver less high-end frequencies than the average pair of headphones, which are tuned to the “average” type of hearing. As a result, your ears with particular sensitivities won’t be flooded with frequencies that could overstimulate them.

It works the other way around, too. If your ears don’t hear bass very well, the Nuraphones will boost the bass. They essentially tune themselves for balanced audio that’s exclusive to you.

All the tuning is done through the Nura mobile app, and it takes a few minutes. They’ve essentially ruined other headphones for me. I don’t feel like I’m getting the most out of my music and audio when I don’t use the Nuraphones.

Anyone who buys the Nuraphones on or after Monday will also find that they have great noise cancelling, but that wasn’t always the case. When I first tried the Nuraphones earlier this year, they didn’t come with noise cancelling at all. It’s a feature the company added with an update to their mobile app, which updates the firmware in the headphones themselves. As far as I know, Nura is the first company to add such a significant feature like noise cancelling to their headphones after they were released.

The company also fixed one of the drawbacks I experienced when I first tried the Nuraphones. It added a way to easily switch between two Bluetooth devices, like a computer and smartphone. Now, when I close my laptop for the day, I can simply switch the Bluetooth connection over to my phone through my phone’s Bluetooth settings.

Anyone who bought the Nuraphones before Monday can also get the updates.