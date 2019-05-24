14 nurses in a hospital’s oncology unit are pregnant at the same time, and their picture’s a sight to behold

Most of the nurses in one unit are pregnant.

The nurses in one unit at Massachusetts General Hospital are expecting more than just patients this year.

Fourteen nurses in one oncology unit at the hospital are pregnant at the same time, and one of them is expecting twins.

The women are all due between now and November, but that doesn’t count the four other nurses who gave birth earlier this year.

Although the unit has 18 maternity leaves to work around, Ellen Fitzgerald, director of nursing of the oncology unit, said she and the entire unit couldn’t be happier to bring life into a unit that usually deals with cancer patients.

“I don’t know that you can be anything but joyful about bringing life into the world,” Fitzgerald told “Good Morning America.” “We will take care of our patients and our nurses.”

The nurses plan to take 12 weeks of maternity leave on average, but Fitzgerald said the hospital is fully prepared for the surprise baby boom. In fact, they will be turning one of the examination rooms into a lactation room for the new mothers.

“I will be over budget and the hospital supports that because we have to have coverage,” she told “Good Morning America.” “It’s just causing smiles around here. We know we will absolutely get through this.”

As for the nurses themselves, they said they are excited to go through this experience together.

Pregnancy is “a wild ride and you don’t know what to expect and there’s been 13 other people to ask,” Chelsey Johnson, one of the nurses who is expecting her first baby, told “Good Morning America.”