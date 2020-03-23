A nursing home in Wales set up a human-size game of ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ for residents to play while on coronavirus lockdown

caption Nursing home residents playing “Hungry Hungry Hippo.” source Bryn Celyn Care Home

Bryn Celyn Care Home, in Maesteg, Wales, created a life-size game of “Hungry Hungry Hippos” for residents to play while on lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The facility is not allowing any visitors at this time, but is trying to keep residents entertained with games, cooking classes, and exercise classes.

Video of residents in wheelchairs recreating the “Hungry Hungry Hippos” with sticks attached to boxes has more than 250,000 views on Facebook.

A nursing home in Wales has created a life-size version of the board game “Hungry Hungry Hippos” to help entertain residents while the facility is on lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Bryn Celyn Care Home, in Maesteg, Wales, has closed its doors to visitors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but staff members hope to keep residents happy and entertained while in isolation from the outside world.

“Everyone in the home team and residents are worried about the virus,” Michelle Williams, the nursing home’s general manager, told CNN. “But we are staying positive and doing what we do every day, which is supporting our residents, and keeping it as normal as possible.”

Employees are still offering the facility’s normal exercise, cooking, and arts classes, but they have also thrown in a life-size game of “Hungry Hungry Hippos,” a children’s board game where four toy hippopotamuses try to gobble up marbles.

The facility uploaded video of the game to Facebook, where it has gotten more than 250,000 views.

In the life-size game, four residents in wheelchairs are given sticks with boxes on the end. Staff members then push the residents into a circle, and their goal is to collect as many plastic balls as they can.

The facility has not seen any coronavirus-related illnesses, but is keeping visitors out as part of its “stringent infection control measures.”

“The lifestyles team here at Bryn Celyn are always coming up with fun and exciting ways to keep the residents entertained,” a facility spokesperson told NBC’s “Today” show. “This activity really raised morale in the home and had all the relatives and team members laughing.”