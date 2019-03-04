How much a nursing home room costs in all 50 states

caption Nursing home costs vary widely depending on the state. source MoMo Productions/Getty Images

The older we get, the more expensive and difficult it can be to manage our health.

From home care to assisted living, to nursing homes, there’s a number of ways to get extra support to keep elderly people’s health in control, with varying prices.

A private nursing home room, for instance, can cost as little as $5,293 a month or as high as $27,573 depending on which state you live in.

Here’s how much a nursing home room costs in each of the 50 states.

As we grow older and our health isn’t what it used to be, the time might come for a conversation about whether getting extra help.

For instance, the cost of a private room in a nursing home can vary wildly by state, from as low as $5,293 a month in Oklahoma to as high as $27,573 a month in Alaska.

Here’s a look at the median monthly cost of a private nursing home room in every state, according to survey data collected by Genworth, an insurance company that provides long-term care insurance.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

10. Delaware, $10,950 per month

Delaware is among the most expensive states, at $10,950 per month. According to US Census data, the state had about 174,128 residents 65 and older in 2017.

9. New Hampshire, $11,102 per month

source Carsten Koall / Getty Images

New Hampshire has about 236,157 residents 65 and older. For those who choose to receive nursing home care, the cost is about $11,102 per month.

8. North Dakota, $11,690 per month

North Dakota is another state with more expensive costs associated with nursing home care. The state has 113,208 residents 65 and older.

7. West Virginia, $11,702 per month

For West Virginia’s 351,599 residents 65 and older, those who stay in a nursing home are looking at paying around $11,702 per month.

6. New Jersey $11,863 per month

New Jersey has about 1,418,603 residents 65 and older, of which more than 200,000 are 85 and older. Those who opt to stay in a nursing home can expect to pay about $11,863 per month.

5. New York, $12,189 per month

New York also has a large population of residents 65 and older at more than 3.1 million. Elderly residents who opt for nursing home care can expect to pay around $12,189 per month.

4. Massachusetts, $12,775 per month

Massachusetts has about 1,1 million residents 65 and older. Its median cost for a nursing home is $12,775 per month.

3. Hawaii, $13,657 per month

source Getty Images/Andrew Burton

For Hawaii’s 253,560 residents 65 and older, the median cost of a nursing home is $13,657 per month.

2. Connecticut, $13,733 per month

Connecticut has 602,410 residents aged 65 and older. For those living in nursing homes, the price is the second-highest in the country at $13,733 per month.

1. Alaska, $27,573 per month

Alaska is the most expensive state for a nursing home stay at $27,573 a month. The state has 82,580 residents 65 and older.