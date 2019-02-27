NUS and NTU ranked on global top 10 for 14 subjects – while SMU returns to top 50 for business

Singapore Press Holdings

Singapore’s leading universities have proven themselves again on the global charts.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have been given top positions in a global ranking that compares universities by subject, while one of the subjects offered by Singapore Management University (SMU) made a return to the top 50.

In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject released on Wednesday (Feb 27), NUS had a total of nine subjects ranked in the top 10, while NTU saw five of its subjects listed as among the top 10 in the world.

The top-performing subjects at NUS are Engineering (Civil and Structural) in second place, Chemistry and Engineering (Chemical) in seventh positions, and Architecture/Built Environment and Geography in eighth places.

The rest that made it into the top 10 are NUS’ Engineering (Electrical and Electronic) and Statistics and Operational Research – both in ninth places – and Computer Science and Information Systems, and Environmental Sciences in 10th.

As for NTU, its five top-performing subjects are Material Science in third place, Engineering (Electrical and Electronic) in sixth, Communications and Media Studies in eighth, Chemistry in ninth, and Engineering (Civil and Structural) in tenth.

The 14 chart-topping subjects offered by both universities either climbed up a few positions from last year’s ranking or remained at the same spot.

NTU’s Engineering (Civil and Structural) had the most drastic improvement with a jump of 11 spots, followed by NTU’s Engineering (Electrical and Electronic) which rose six spots.

Harvard University ranked as the world’s best institution for the study of 12 subjects – which means that it remained the world’s leading university – followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which saw 11 subjects in the top spots.

NUS and NTU are ranked 11th and 12th in the latest overall QS University Rankings.

SMU also fared better in this year’s ranking, with its Business Management subject ranked 41st, its highest ranking ever.

The university, which hasn’t been in the top 50 since 2015, is placed 500th in the overall university ranking.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject took into account 1,200 universities across 78 countries.

