NUS and NTU rise up global university rankings – and NTU’s materials science faculty is now the best in the world

Both universities are in the world’s top 50, and top 3 for Asia. The Straits Times

Singapore’s universities are continuing their upward momentum from last year, according to the latest US News & World Best Global Universities Rankings released on Tuesday (Oct 22).

The National University of Singapore (NUS) now four spots higher at 34th on the global ranking of 1,500 tertiary institutions across 81 countries, while the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) ranked 43rd, after climbing five spots.

The top three universities in the world are Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.

The top 10 schools in the overall ranking are all found in either the US or the United Kingdom. Screengrab from US News

Regionally, NUS took top spot as the best university in Asia, but NTU lost its runner-up position to China’s Tsinghua University, which came in 36th on the global ranking. NTU now ranks third in Asia.

According to US News, the rankings are based on 13 indicators that measure an institution’s academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

Both universities ranked among the best in the world for several individual faculties, specifically in science and engineering.

NUS was ranked in the top five globally for three subjects – civil engineering (third place), engineering (third place) and computer science (fourth place).

NTU was ranked among the top five for five subjects – materials science (first place), computer science (second place), chemistry (fourth place), electrical and electronic engineering (fourth place) and engineering (fifth place).

In a statement, Professor Subra Suresh, president of NTU said that the university’s improved performance “represents a significant achievement for NTU faculty, staff and students”.

“It clearly shows that NTU’s education and research are increasingly being recognised for their global impact and areas of excellence,” he said.

