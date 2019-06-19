NUS and NTU tie for Asia’s top university and 11th best in the world

This year’s ranking sees NTU moving up one spot in both regionally and globally, with NUS retaining its positions on the 2019 lists. The Straits Times / Nanyang Technological University

Once again, Singapore has proven that it is one of the best places in the world to get an education.

This time, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have tied for Asia’s top university in a global ranking that compares 1,000 universities around the world.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2020 released on Wednesday (June 19) revealed that both institutions also tied at 11th on the list of the best universities in the world.

This year’s ranking sees NTU moving up one spot in both regionally and globally, with NUS retaining its positions on the 2019 lists.

Meanwhile, Singapore Management University (SMU) moved up 23 spots to clinch 477th place in the latest global ranking.

And according to QS, the world’s top three universities are based in the US. They are: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University.

NUS tops reputation scores, while NTU has better research

QS’ rankings are determined by assessing universities using six indicators, with each indicator carrying a different weightage when the final score is calculated.

The six indicators are: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio, and international faculty ratio.

When it came to measuring academic reputation, NUS’ score of 99.8 beat NTU’s score of 92.1.

Under the category of employer reputation, NUS remained unbeatable with a score of 99.2, but NTU was not far behind with a score of 93.8.

However, NTU scored higher when it came to faculty-to-student ratio, which measures the extent to which institutions are able to provide students with meaningful access to lecturers and tutors. In this category, NTU attained a score of 93.9, while NUS scored 88.3.

Additionally, NTU fared better than NUS when institutional research quality was compared. While NTU scored 88.8 in the category of citations per faculty, NUS scored just 75.7.

Both universities tied with a perfect score of 100 when it came to international faculty ratio, but NUS narrowly defeated NTU in the category of international students ratio, with a score of 76.4 compared to NTU’s 74.2.

According to QS, the ability to attract faculty and students from across the world suggests that a university “possesses a strong international brand”.

“It implies a highly global outlook: essentially for institutions operating in an internationalised higher education sector,” QS added.

Read also: