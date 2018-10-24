NUS replaces NTU as top Asian university in latest QS ranking

The Straits Times

Singapore’s National University of Singapore (NUS) has replaced Nanyang Technological University (NTU) as the best university in Asia, a new ranking says.

The Asia’s 500 best universities list curated by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) puts NUS at the top of the list and NTU at third place. For 2018, NUS was ranked second while NTU had emerged at the top.

In the 2019 list, The University of Hong Kong takes second place, while Beijing’s Tsinghua University shares the third spot with NTU.

China and Hong Kong each have three universities in the top 10, while two of the institutions are from South Korea.

China’s universities took up five spots in the top 20, showing an improved performance from last year’s three.

While Japan was the second most represented country in the top 20, its best performer – The University of Tokyo – failed to make it to the top 10.

Singapore Management University was ranked 78th.