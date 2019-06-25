NUS researchers invent blood test that could potentially detect Alzhiemer’s even before clinical symptoms appear

Asst Prof Shao (far left) and her team invented APEX, a highly sensitive blood test for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, even before clinical symptoms appear. National University of Singapore

The symptoms of Alzhiemer’s disease tend to be detected only at a late stage, taking patients and their families by surprise.

However, researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have invented a new blood test, known as the Amplified Plasmonic EXosome (APEX) system, which could possibly lead to early diagnosis of the disease even before clinical symptoms appear.

In a report published on Monday (June 24), NUS said that the APEX system is designed to pick up the aggregated amyloid beta (Aβ), which is an early-stage molecular marker of Alzhiemer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of severe dementia. In Singapore, around 82,000 people are estimated to suffer from dementia, and the number is expected to rise to 100,000 in the future.

The two-year study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications described dementia as “the public health crisis of the 21st century”.

According to NUS, the current diagnosis and monitoring process of Alzhiemer’s disease is done through clinical evaluation and neuropsychological assessments which are subjective.

“Other alternatives such as PET (positron emission tomography) imaging and cerebrospinal fluid tests are either too expensive for wide clinical adoption or require invasive lumbar punctures,” NUS added.

In comparison, blood-based tests have the advantage of being safe, affordable and easy to administer.

As sensitive and accurate as PET imaging

According to NUS, the APEX system is highly sensitive and provides an accurate diagnosis that is comparable to brain PET imaging.

The blood test costs about S$30 (US$22), which is less than 1 per cent of the cost of PET imaging. Up to 60 samples can also be tested simultaneously, and the results can be reviewed in less than an hour, NUS said.

According to the report, the APEX system detects the buildup of amyloid beta proteins in the brain, which can clump up and eventually kill brain cells. Each APEX chip measures 3cm by 3cm and contains 60 neatly-arranged sensors.

When the sensor detects an abnormal amount of amyloid beta proteins in the blood, it causes a colour change in the associated light signal, the report said.

Researchers conducted PET scans and APEX tests on 84 patients, including those diagnosed with Alzhiemer’s disease or people with mild cognitive impairment, who are likely to develop Alzhiemer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

There was also a control group comprising healthy individuals and patients diagnosed with conditions such as vascular dementia or neurovascular compromises.

NUS said its study found that the results of the APEX tests correlated “extremely well” with PET imaging results.

Prof Shao Huilin, who led the study, said: “The clinical study shows that the APEX system can accurately identify patients with Alzhiemer’s disease and those with mild cognitive impairment; it also differentiates them from healthy individuals and patients suffering from other neurodegenerative diseases”

Currently, the team is in discussions to commercialise the technology, and the APEX system is expected to be made available in markets within the next five years.

