We tested the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and Roku Ultra to determine which streaming player is better for most buyers — and the affordable Roku Ultra is the winner

Most modern TVs have built-in smart streaming platforms, but many buyers still prefer standalone streaming boxes, like the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and Roku Ultra, thanks to their added power and ease of use.

Both models support 4K HDR video, Dolby Atmos audio, and a range of other features.

The more expensive Nvidia Shield TV Pro runs on more powerful hardware with Dolby Vision support, advanced upscaling, and gaming capabilities, making it a better fit for buyers who want the very best performance.

If you don’t need Dolby Vision or advanced gaming features, however, the cheaper Roku Ultra offers a better value for most people.

Streaming devices with 4K HDR support are getting increasingly common, and while the Apple TV 4K may be one of the most popular, it’s not the only 4K-capable streaming device out there. Other notable devices include the likes of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and Roku Ultra, both of which have a ton to offer.

But which is actually better for your needs? Is it worth shelling out the extra cash for the Nvidia Shield TV Pro? Or should you save your money and go for the Roku Ultra instead? We put the two streaming devices head to head to find out.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro vs Roku Ultra: which is better?

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is powered by the Tegra X1+ processor.

When it comes to general 4K HDR streaming support, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and the Roku Ultra are both very capable media players. When taking a closer look under the hood, however, there are some clear differences between both models that gear them each toward slightly different buyers.

The Roku Ultra offers the best value if all you need is a great 4K streaming box with HDR10 support, Dolby Atmos, plenty of apps, and a basic voice remote. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro, however, is a more premium streaming solution with a lot more power behind it thanks to the Tegra X1+ processor. Its build and interface are more stylish, and the device packs in extra features like Dolby Vision, advanced upscaling, better gaming performance, and integrated Google Assistant support.

For most buyers, the Roku Ultra should be more than enough, but if you’re a streaming enthusiast who craves power, then the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is worth the extra money.

Specs



Design

The Roku Ultra includes a voice remote with a headphone jack.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and the Roku Ultra is their design, and they’re both decent-looking products. The Roku Ultra offers a square footprint with a black plastic build and ports on the back – and that’s about it. It’s not ugly by any means, but it’s not all that interesting or unique either.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro, on the other hand, has a few interesting design elements to it. For example, the device offers subtle edges along the top and green accents that help make it look like other products in Nvidia’s lineup, plus it has a sloped top. Safe to say, the Shield TV isn’t just a black box – it has a little more character, giving it a more premium appearance.

The design of each remote is important to note too. The Roku Ultra’s remote offers a directional pad, playback controls, and quick buttons for some streaming apps, plus it has a microphone for voice control and even includes a headphone jack for private listening. Meanwhile, the Shield TV Pro’s remote is a little more distinct, with a unique triangular prism shape, motion-activated backlit buttons for basic controls, a single shortcut for Netflix, and a microphone for voice control.

All-in-all, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and its remote are both better-looking and more advanced than the Roku Ultra – but that doesn’t make the Roku Ultra ugly. Arguably, the Ultra is actually a little more functional, offering a microSD card slot and a headphone jack in the remote. Those features won’t matter to everyone – but some will appreciate them.

Set-up

The Roku Ultra features a microSD slot.

Both the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and the Roku Ultra are an absolute breeze to set up – and once they’re out of the box you should be able to use them within a few minutes. For both of them, you’ll start by plugging an HDMI cable into the TV and then into the streaming box, after which you’ll plug them into a power outlet.

Once your TV is on and set to the right input, you should then be able to turn the devices on and follow the on-screen instructions. For the Shield TV, this will mean singing in to your Google account, while for the Roku you’ll have to either create or log in to your Roku account. It’s a pretty easy process for both, and you’ll be walked through it either way.

Software

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro uses the Android TV platform.

The most important difference between the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and the Roku Ultra is their software. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro runs Google’s Android 9.0 powered by Android TV, while the Roku Ultra, as you would expect, runs the latest version of the Roku OS. They both allow you to install your favorite streaming apps and other services, but they do so in a different way.

Android TV, for starters, is well-designed and is built to tie into other Google-powered products. The interface generally looks pretty good these days and is easy to navigate too. It’s not quite as easy to navigate as Apple’s tvOS, but it’s still not bad at all. As mentioned, the device is built to tie into other Google products, so if you have an Android phone, you’ll be able to control the Android TV interface and play back content from your Google Play library.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro also offers more advanced gaming performance than typical streaming boxes. There’s a Shield TV gaming controller you can buy separately, and the device allows you to access Google Play Games and the Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service, which opens the device up to a ton of high-end titles. Last but not least, the operating system has Google Assistant built right into it – so you’ll be able to control smart home devices, access information from the web, and so on.

The Roku interface, meanwhile, isn’t quite as well-designed as Android TV, and it doesn’t offer quite as many features either. In general, Roku is starting to look a little dated, but its still an easy to use system with a very large selection of channels to choose from. This means you can install all your favorite streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, without any issues. Roku also works with separate Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices, so you can expand voice control options beyond the included remote.

Finally, when it comes to video and audio playback, both devices include support for 4K HDR10 streaming and Dolby Atmos audio from compatible apps. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro also adds support for the more advanced Dolby Vision format, which can offer better contrast and brightness performance when playing Dolby Vision titles from apps like Netflix on supported displays. The Shield TV Pro’s powerful Tegra X1+ processor enables advanced AI upscaling as well. This can make HD videos look closer to 4K quality than they do on the Roku Ultra.

The bottom line

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro and Roku Ultra are both excellent streaming boxes – but the Shield TV Pro is simply a more powerful device. With that extra power, however, comes a pretty big price premium. At its current sale price, the Roku Ultra is a full $130 cheaper than the Shield TV Pro. Whether the Shield TV Pro’s performance boost is really worth that extra cash ultimately comes down to your streaming needs.

If all you need is a solid 4K HDR streaming box with a voice remote and tons of apps, then the Roku Ultra should more than get the job done. Its microSD card slot and headphone jack also offer some added convenience and value.

For buyers who want a true premium streaming device with speedier performance and extra features like Dolby Vision, AI upscaling, advanced gaming, and integrated support for Google Assistant, then the Shield TV Pro is the better option. Most buyers probably don’t need all the power it offers, but if you do, then it’s worth the higher cost.