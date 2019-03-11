Nvidia is making a strategic bet to grab a piece of a $174 billion market

caption Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang attends an event during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei source Thomson Reuters

Nvidia on Monday announced it has agreed to buy Mellanox in a $6.9 billion all-cash deal.

A chip expert says the deal will give Nvidia an even bigger market share in the data-center market, which Reportlinker says will reach revenues of around $174 billion by 2023.

Connectivity and bandwidth are increasingly becoming a bottleneck in the data-center market as the size of workloads increase, and the deal can provide a broad solution to overcome these challenges, according to Wall Street analysts.

Nvidia‘s strategic acquisition of Mellanox Technologies will help the chipmaker grab an even bigger piece of the growing data-center market, a chip expert says.

Chipmaker Nvidia on Monday announced that it has agreed to buy Mellanox, a supplier of computer-networking products, in a $6.9 billion all-cash deal. The offer, said to have beaten out one from rival Intel, is the largest in Nvidia’s history and will pay Mellanox shareholders $125 a share – a 14.3% premium to Friday’s closing price.

“Intel losses market shares to Nvidia in the computing side,” said Jeremie Capron, head of research at ROBO Global, which runs a robotics and AI- focused exchange-traded fund under the ticker “ROBO.”

“The deal will give Nvidia an even bigger market share in the data-center market,” he said. According to Reportlinker data, the global data-center market is estimated to reach revenues of around $174 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4%.

Connectivity and bandwidth are increasingly becoming a bottleneck in datacenter and artificial-intelligence applications as the size of workloads and datasets increases, according to Stacy Rasgon at Bernstein.