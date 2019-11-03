I went to the National Women’s Soccer League title game that had a record-breaking sellout crowd — here’s what it was like

caption The North Carolina Courage celebrate winning the 2019 NWSL Championship. source Erin Donnery

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – the world’s premiere women’s soccer league – capped its seventh season with its most highly-anticipated championship match to date.

With a record crowd of 10,227 looking on, the reigning champion North Carolina Courage shut down league MVP and Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr and her Chicago Red Stars in a 4-0 rout at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

I went to Sahlen’s Stadium to experience the championship environment first hand, and it didn’t disappoint.

But beyond the game itself, the environment inside Sahlen’s Stadium was absolutely electric. Of course, a huge number of Courage fans turned out for their hometown squad, but plenty of Chicago faithful – including the Red Stars’ officially supporters group Chicago Local 134 – traveled the some 640 miles from Chicago to Cary for the title game matchup.

Additionally, there were plenty of activities to do and things to see around the stadium for fans to engage with on the day of the game. Check out what the full NWSL Championship experience was like below:

Welcome to Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, which played host to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship match on Sunday, October 27.

caption Sahlen’s Stadium. source Erin Donnery

The North Carolina Courage and the Chicago Red Stars — the two best teams in the world’s premier soccer league — faced off in a battle for the title trophy.

caption The NWSL Championship trophy. source Erin Donnery

The Courage, who won the shield each of the past three years by having the best regular-season record in the league, had the advantage of playing the big game on their home field in Cary.

caption NC Courage. source Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

But the Red Stars got the better of the reigning champions in two of their three previous meetings this season, with their first match resulting in a 1-1 draw.

caption The Chicago Red Stars’ starting lineup. source Erin Donnery

Sam Kerr, the prolific striker who famously celebrates her goals with backflips, was Chicago’s not-so-secret weapon heading into the match. The Australian was the 2019 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner.

That said, members of the media had peppered North Carolina head coach Paul Reilly with questions about the “dynasty” he’s built with the franchise before the match even kicked off.

caption NC Courage head coach Paul Riley. source Erin Donnery

Although the final wouldn’t be the first NWSL game I had attended, I was excited to see the championship match — and all of the top-notch players who would be competing — live and in person.

caption Meredith fuels up before the big game. source Erin Donnery

I got to the stadium well ahead of the start time and got my lay of the land — but plenty of fans had arrived ahead of me.

caption The entryway of Sahlen’s Stadium. source Erin Donnery

The front of the stands was surprisingly close to the field, which was sure to give fans a very immersive experience while watching the game.

caption Meredith poses in front of the field at Sahlen’s Stadium. source Erin Donnery

According to the NC Courage’s website, Sahlen’s Stadium can seat up to 10,000 fans.

caption Sahlen’s Stadium. source Erin Donnery

But when all was said and done on Sunday, 10,227 people packed the stands to cheer on some of the world’s best soccer players.

caption Sahlen’s Stadium. source Meredith Cash/Business Insider

The Red Stars’ starting goalie, Alyssa Naeher, started in all seven of the US Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) 2019 World Cup matches and only allowed three goals through the entire tournament.

caption Alyssa Naeher. source Erin Donnery

Her teammate on both teams, Morgan Brian, started in the midfield on Sunday.

caption Morgan Brian. source Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Casey Short, a fellow member of the 2019 World Cup squad, started on defense for Chicago.

caption Casey Short. source Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

And Julie Ertz, who has twice won the World Cup with the USWNT, is the captain of the Red Stars.

caption Julie Ertz. source Alex Menendez/Getty Images

On the other side of the pitch, Canadian women’s national team starting goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé handled the net.

caption Stephanie Labbé. source Erin Donnery

But the USWNT had representation as well, including striker Jess McDonald…

caption Jess McDonald. source Erin Donnery

… midfielder Crystal Dunn…

caption Crystal Dunn. source Erin Donnery

… defender Abby Dahlkemper…

caption Abby Dahlkemper. source Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

… midfielder Sam Mewis…

caption Sam Mewis. source Erin Donnery

… and legendary midfielder Heather O’Reilly.

caption Heather O’Reilly. source Erin Donnery

The Tar Heel state has been exceptionally kind to O’Reilly, as she played for the University of North Carolina before returning to finish her professional career with the Courage. It was only fitting, then, that the 34-year-old would play her final game where her career began and in front of an adoring home crowd.

caption The NC Courage fan section. source Erin Donnery

But the Red Stars fan section — dubbed “Chicago Local 134” — was a very significant presence at Sahlen’s Stadium.

source Erin Donnery

A group of fans told Business Insider they drove nearly 13 hours to be there to support the Red Stars.

caption Chicago Red Stars fans. source Erin Donnery

Plenty of young fans from both sides packed the stands.

caption Young NC Courage fans. source Erin Donnery

But before the game kicked off, I decided to have a look around the stadium and partake in some of the activities.

caption Fans playing cornhole. source Erin Donnery

I took a photo with the USWNT’s four World Cup trophies.

caption Meredith with the World Cup trophies. source Erin Donnery

And I got in some target practice, too.

caption Meredith lines up for her shot. source Erin Donnery

I hit the target, but my shoe didn’t survive the contact.

caption There it goes. source Erin Donnery

Then, I grabbed a beer. Shortly after the World Cup, Budweiser became one of the NWSL’s most prominent sponsors, and the brand showed up in full force on Sunday.

caption Meredith found the beer booth (and got a complimentary T-shirt). source Erin Donnery

And just like that, it was game time.

caption An aerial view of the field at Sahlen’s Stadium. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Courage got out to a quick start, with Debinha sending one into the back of the net just four minutes into the game.

caption Debinha celebrates her goal. source Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

And North Carolina would not slow down from there. USWNT stars Jess McDonald, and Crystal Dunn both scored before both sides returned to the locker room for halftime.

caption Crystal Dunn celebrates her goal during stoppage time of the first half. source Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Despite Chicago’s best efforts to climb back into the match, North Carolina expertly stifled Sam Kerr on the attack and held her to limited touches all afternoon.

caption Sam Kerr. source Erin Donnery

And Alyssa Naeher, considered by many to be the world’s best goalkeeper, struggled to keep the ball out of the net.

caption Alyssa Naeher. source Erin Donnery

When all was said and done, the Courage had poured in four goals en route to their second consecutive championship victory.

caption The North Carolina Courage celebrate winning the 2019 NWSL Championship. source Erin Donnery

Debinha was voted MVP of the match.

caption Debinha celebrates with her teammates. source Erin Donnery

The team made history, becoming the first in NWSL history to win both the championship and the shield in a single season.

caption Abby Erceg, Kristen Hamilton, and Lynn Williams celebrate. source Erin Donnery

And they celebrated as such.

caption Merritt Mathias, Abby Dahlkemper, and Crystal Dunn celebrate. source Erin Donnery

Then, once they got to the locker room, they celebrated some more.

caption Kristen Hamilton celebrates. source Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Head coach Paul Riley even joined in as the bottles started popping.

caption Paul Riley celebrates with the team. source Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

All in all, witnessing the Courage win a championship on their home turf was unlike anything I had experienced before.

caption A shot of the scoreboard after the game. source Erin Donnery

