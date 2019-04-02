I visited NYC’s highest nightclub, a 35th-floor lounge that’s decked out in flowers and looks out onto the Empire State Building. Here’s what it looks like.

caption Two of the glass high-top tables in The Fleur Room. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Named after its location in Chelsea’s Flower District, The Fleur Room nightclub opened as a part of Moxy’s latest New York City hotel in March.

Along with 360-degree views of Manhattan, the bar features a 6-foot disco ball that formerly hung in the iconic Vertigo nightclub in Los Angeles.

Designed by Angelo Bianchi and the TAO Group, the 35th-floor space surpassed Sky Room, which, at 34 floors, previously held the record for highest nightclub bar.

and the TAO Group, the 35th-floor space surpassed Sky Room, which, at 34 floors, previously held the record for highest nightclub bar.

New York’s highest nightclub bar is covered with flowers.

The bar is located in The Fleur Room on the highest floor of Moxy Chelsea. Moxy – a division of Marriott International – opened this location in March. The hotel is one of three New York locations, along with Moxy Downtown and Moxy Times Square.

The space, with floor-to-ceiling windows on all four sides, offers clear views of surrounding Manhattan buildings, most notably the Empire State Building. Located on the 35th floor, it surpassed Sky Room as the highest nightclub bar in NYC, and features a disco ball that once belonged to Los Angeles club Vertigo.

Several celebrities have already visited the space, including Mick Jagger to celebrate his new ballet production, Idris Elba at the hotel’s opener, and Chace Crawford at a private birthday party. According to a hotel representative, several more private birthday parties are already booked, too.

Keep reading for a look inside The Fleur Room.

The newest Moxy Hotel is located in Chelsea, near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 28th Street. The area is known as New York’s Flower District.

I got to the hotel around 5 p.m. on a Thursday. The glass-front building is wedged between two other hotels …

… and I quickly recognized Moxy’s fluorescent purple logo, along with the red “Feroce” sign, the name of the hotel’s Italian restaurant and cafe.

Once I got inside the hotel, I found a small cafe immediately to my right, where a couple guests sat enjoying an afternoon cup of coffee.

To my left, still in the hotel entryway, a small shop was set up by Putnam & Putnam floral designs. Founded by Michael and Darroch Putnam in 2014 in the couple’s Bushwick studio, the shop in Moxy Chelsea is the business’ first flagship storefront.

The rest of the lobby, meanwhile, was modern and stark — almost to the point of feeling subterranean. Hotel staff waited for guests behind a modern, floating check-in desk, and a bare, cement-walled stairway led upstairs.

On the second floor, the common space was already packed and bartenders were kept busy with cocktail orders.

After a quick tour, we took the elevator to the top floor. Upon exiting, I stood in a small hallway decorated with a massive bouquet — a hint of the hotel’s commitment to the whole flower theme that I was about to see firsthand.

From there, I was immediately greeted by the main bar. I was surprised to find it the same size — if not smaller — than the second-floor bar.

The bartenders were dressed in formal attire, while servers wore floral, tapestry-printed dresses to match the nightclub’s upholstery.

Only six or seven guests were seated in the room, but it was still very early in the evening.

The upstairs menu featured several signature cocktails, along with a few food options. Despite it being a little higher than my preferred price range, drinks — even those made with premium liquor — were $18 or below, which isn’t totally out of line with NYC prices. Bar snacks, such as olives or black truffle popcorn, cost $4 apiece, and I saw a Black Truffle Grilled Cheese listed for $14.

Glass high-top tables offered guests a nice view of the city.

On the far side of the lounge area, couches were covered in dark green leather …

… while extra bar seating included tapestry-covered chairs.

We rounded the corner and entered the second of the two rooms …

… where the focal point was the large, vintage disco ball …

… and views of the Empire State Building. The disco ball used to hang in the Los Angeles club Vertigo, which was designed to have a New York City feel.

At 35 floors, the club surpasses Sky Room to be the highest nightclub in NYC, but that’s still not tall enough to see over many of the surrounding buildings. However, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, I imagine an evening party would offer beautiful views of the city at night.

One side of the room featured more booth seating …

… this time covered in floral, tapestry print material.

The other side had a smaller bar, with views of Hudson Yards’ tallest buildings in the distance.

Rounding out the florals theme, live floral decorations decorated the space.

Ultimately, what struck me most was the bar’s serious commitment to the flower theme: From the upholstery to the live flowers and even the server’s outfits, the nightclub clearly takes its location in the Flower District to heart.

In general, I found the hotel’s top floor to be a great events space, as opposed to a go-to bar that attracts regulars. Whether you can afford to rent out the entire nightclub for a private party or just gather a group around the couches, the club seems like a good spot to toast special occasions.

Price-wise, I was pleasantly surprised to find that drinks – though not, by any means, cheap – were more or less in line with city prices.

Though I probably won’t be making The Fleur Room a standard part of my nights out in New York City, it does strike me as a cool spot to bring an out-of-towner if I wanted to impress them with some classic Manhattan views in an easily accessible location.