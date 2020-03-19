New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces ‘an explosion’ of new coronavirus cases as city total hits 3,615

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the rate of new coronavirus infections in the city as “staggering” and an “explosion” during a Thursday press briefing.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,615 cases of coronavirus infections in New York City and 22 people had died from COVID-19, the illness it causes.

This is up from 814 infections and seven deaths on Tuesday, when de Blasio announced that New York City residents should prepare for a “shelter in place” order, which the governor has since said won’t happen.

“We’re seeing an explosion of cases here in New York City,” de Blasio said, calling the number of infections “very, very painful.”

This is up from 814 infections and seven deaths on Tuesday, when de Blasio announced that New York City residents should prepare for a “shelter in place” order, which could mirror that of San Francisco’s and confine New Yorkers to their homes.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has since insisted that the city will not be given a lockdown order.

The number of infections is likely much higher than those confirmed because the US is lagging in testing patients.

The mayor also said the city is two to three weeks away from running out of crucial medical supplies needed to treat patients with the virus.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut would ban gatherings of 50 people or more, in an effort to contain the virus.

New York City public schools – the largest school system in the nation – have shut down, and the Department of Education announced that it will open 100 emergency care child centers throughout the city next week.

Last week, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton, tested positive for the virus. Last Saturday, Cuomo announced that two State Assembly members from Brooklyn had tested positive for the virus as well.

Natalie Colarossi and Jacob Shamsian contributed to this report.