New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio violates his own government’s recommendations and hits the gym in Brooklyn amid the coronavirus shutdown

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio worked out at his Brooklyn YMCA on Monday morning just before New York State announced that virtually all non-essential businesses, including gyms, must close indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced on Monday morning that businesses like gyms and movie theaters will shut down and bars and restaurants will be limited to delivery and take-out services indefinitely after 8 pm on Monday. (Cuomo’s executive order was initially set to go into effect on Tuesday morning at 9 am).

There are at least 853 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the tri-state area. New York has at least 729, New Jersey 98, and Connecticut 26.

Mayor de Blasio is indeed here at the Park Slope YMCA this morning. Passers by have commented negatively. One called him an idot. pic.twitter.com/FIgEmlf4Gf — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) March 16, 2020

The mayor defended his decision to go to the gym on Monday, saying he did so as a way to say goodbye to a “huge part” of his life.

“The YMCA has been a huge part of his and his family’s life, like it has been for a lot of New Yorkers. It’s clear that’s about to change and before that, the mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time,” a spokesperson for the mayor told News 4 New York reporter Melissa Russo. “That doesn’t change the fact that he working around the clock to ensure the safety of New Yorkers.”

When asked about de Blasio’s morning workout during a Monday press conference, Cuomo said the mayor was allowed to go to the gym until 8 pm on Monday, but noted that he does his own workout routine outside of a gym.

“He can be in the gym this morning,” Cuomo said. “You can be in the gym this afternoon. You can be in the gym this evening.”

He added, “I have my own workout routine that I have developed over a number of years that I do alone.”