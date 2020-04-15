New York City mayor says grocery stores should require customers to wear masks

Grocery stores and supermarkets in New York City should require customers to wear masks, the mayor’s office said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, a city official announced new guidelines urging grocery stores to require the provision in order to protect store workers and customers.

A city official said in a press conference on Wednesday that the mayor’s office is issuing guidance to grocery stores that they should require the precautions from customers in order to protect employees and other customers.

New York City is also coordinating with vendors to assist stores in ordering non-medical protective equipment for their employees.

Last week, the District of Columbia’s mayor ordered grocery store shoppers to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that Americans should wear masks or other facial coverings in public.

Experts have told Business Insider that masks are most effective at “source control” to potentially prevent spreading the virus to others, especially if you are asymptomatic, rather than as a means to protect yourself.