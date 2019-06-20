NYC rents just hit a 3-year high, and the city’s prices are pushing everyone from millennials to wealthy Wall Street bankers away

caption New York City skyline. source f11photo/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is the highest its been in at least three years, according to a report by Zumper.

On a national level, rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 0.1% to $1,216, and the two-bedroom rent increased by 0.5% to $1,471, according to the report.

San Francisco continues to lead with the highest average rent for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

New Yorkers are living in vans and boats to avoid rising housing costs in the city.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In New York City, the temperature isn’t the only thing rising in June.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Big Apple is $2,980, up 4.6% from last month, according to a report by Zumper. That’s the highest it’s been in three years, marking a 4.2% increase from June 2018.

The wallet-tugging news doesn’t end there. Two-bedroom apartments in New York City saw an even bigger increase, shooting up 5.1% from last month to an average price of $3,300.

Read more: Here’s the salary you’ll need if you want to afford a mortgage in 17 major US cities

Compare that to the national scale: The report shows that one-bedroom rents across the US increased by 0.1% to $1,216, and the two-bedroom rent increased by 0.5% to $1,471.

While the average rent in New York City has gone up, it still trails behind San Francisco’s prices: The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $3,700, and $4,720 for a two-bedroom.

As Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported, the high cost of living in New York City is causing even the city’s wealthiest to move out. Everyone from rich millennials to millionaire bankers are abandoning the area. In 2016, New York City lost $8.4 billion as a result of wealthy residents – mostly bankers – moving, according to the New York Post. And the pattern can be seen on a state-wide level, too: According to a SmartAsset study citing data from 2015-2016, New York is the No. 1 state rich millennials are moving away from. It saw 14,915 rich young residents move out during the one-year period.

And if residents aren’t moving out, they are resorting to desperate measures to avoid the city’s rising housing costs. Some are living in vans and houseboats instead of traditional homes in an attempt to save money.

Are you a New Yorker who’s been priced out of the city or has found an alternative form of housing within the city? Email the reporter at lbrandt@businessinsider.com if you have a story to share.