Shocking video shows a New York City subway rider spraying an Asian man and yelling at him to ‘move’

caption The videos of the encounter went viral this week. source Doris Au/Facebook

Two videos posted to Facebook on Wednesday show a New York City subway rider yelling at an Asian man, telling him to “move” out of his way, and eventually spraying him with a can of what appears to be Febreeze.

The NYPD is investigated the incident recorded in the video, according to the New York Post.

The worrying incident comes amid recent complaints from Asians in America who claim they have been the victims of racist attacks pegged to the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As Asian-Americans see more incidents of racism amid the coronavirus outbreak, a worrying video surfaced Wednesday showing an Asian man being harassed on the New York City subway and being sprayed with a can of what appears to be Febreeze.

Two videos showing the incident were posted to Facebook on Wednesday. The first shows a rider yelling at the Asian man, and repeatedly ordering him to “move.” When people on the train ask the man why he asking the stranger to get out of his way, the man shouts back, “Because he’s standing right f—— next to me!”

The upset man then grabs a spray can and starts spraying it at the Asian man, who remains unmoved, standing near a door of the subway car.

The second video shows the Asian man confront the harasser, asking “Why is that? Why can’t I sit next to you?”

The NYPD confirmed to the New York Post that the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. A spokesperson said someone called 911 to report the incident, but by the time they arrived at the station, the train had already departed, so no report was taken.

The MTA retweeted the video, calling it racist.

“What works in stopping the spread of Coronavirus: 1. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. 2. Cough and sneeze into your elbow. 3. Stay home if you’re sick. What doesn’t work: 1. Racism” the tweet said.