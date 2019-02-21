Terrifying photos appear to show a piece of above-ground New York City subway tracks crashing through a driver’s windshield

Photos tweeted by a New York City city council member appear to show debris from the subway crashing through a car’s windshield.

A piece of wood that appears to be a railroad tie can be seen protruding from a ride-hailing vehicle’s passenger seat.

No one was injured, the councilman said in a follow-up tweet.

“We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured,” the MTA said in a statement to Business Insider.

In an event that fuels New Yorkers’ nightmares, a piece of subway equipment appeared to fall and pierce the windshield of a car on Thursday.

Terrifying photos shared by a City Council member show a long piece of wood, possibly a railroad tie used on the overhead tracks, protruding from a ride-hailing SUV.

A track from the 7 train just crashed down upon a driving car around 65th Street in Woodside, piercing through the windshield. These photos are horrifying! pic.twitter.com/fBjxItlK7Q — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) February 21, 2019

“Thankfully the driver was not injured, but someone could have been killed!,” the councilman, who represents district 26 in Queens, said in a follow-up tweet. “There must be an immediate investigation into how something this dangerous could happen. @MTA must answer for our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs.”

In a statement to Business Insider, the MTA said it was investigating the incident.

New York City’s subway system, run by a state-controlled agency, has been in a state of emergency for more than a year due to failing century-old equipment that’s caused hundreds of delays and a degradation in service. Thursday’s incident is sure to add even more fuel to angry commuters’ fires.