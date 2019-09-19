New York subway vigilantes have begun posting official-looking signs that tell riders not to ‘snitch’ on fare evaders

caption New York City subway protestors made their own fare evasion signs calling for compassion. source They’re a pretty boy / Twitter

Subway protesters in New York City replaced fare evasion signage in dozens of subway stations with their own versions calling for displays of compassion towards those who can’t afford a ride.

A group of designers claiming responsibility for the protest signs told Gothamist that they were made in direct response to the MTA’s contentious fare evasion signs, which they viewed as condescending.

The controversial MTA signs were part of a larger crackdown on fare evasion spearheaded by New York governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this year.

Cuomo claims the New York transit system loses over $200 million every year from fare evaders, but critics say enforcement of these petty crimes disproportionately affects low-income commuters who can’t afford a one-way $2.75 ticket.

A group of vigilante New York City subway riders have a blunt message for their fellow commuters thinking about ratting out turnstile hoppers -“Don’t Snitch. Swipe.” The slogan refers to the practice of allowing someone to use your subway card to swipe through a turnstile, an action that’s derided by the MTA.

That message was found plastered on dozens of buses and subway cars all around the city earlier this week. The signs were created to protest visually similar fare evasion signs created by New York’s transit system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, earlier this year.

The MTA’s signs, which were criticized by some for coming off as condescending and contentious offered riders “helpful” phrases like: “We’d rather your $2.75 fare than your $100 fine,” and “Together, we can make a better system. Use turnstiles to enter and exit. If you need the gate, don’t hold it open.”

caption MTA fare evasion sign in New York City source Mack DeGeurin

caption One of the MTA’s new fare evasion notes on an exit door in New York. source Mack DeGeurin

The new signs, which use the same fonts and styles as the originals, take the messaging in a different, more compassionate direction.

Spotted much improved subway ads countering fare evasion enforcement in New York. Left= original. Right=improved. Don’t snitch, swipe! (If you can) pic.twitter.com/hJpCHgMpC6 — 一直流水的小河 (@yizhiliushui) September 17, 2019

“Together, we can make the world a better place,” one of the new signs reads.

“See someone evading the fare? There could be a reason.” The sign then goes on to list several reasons why someone could find themselves forced to evade a fare.

I’m so proud of the mysterious fellow New Yorkers who put these ads up. As the MTA & NYPD continue to police poor communities of color, these guerrilla ads are a good reminder that folks are trying to address this systemic racism???????? pic.twitter.com/ULle4NK1gs — ????????????????’???????? ???? ???????????????????????? ???????????? (@prettyboy_zhao) September 18, 2019

In a recent interview with Gothamist, an anonymous group claiming responsibility for the posters said they were responding to what they viewed as the criminalization of turnstile hoppers by New York authorities.

“What was really upsetting about this campaign was that it seemed to be an effort to change the empathetic morale of New Yorkers,” one of the designers told Gothamist. “It’s normal to hold the door open when you can. We look out for each other.”

New York cracks down on fare evasion but some worry it’s disproportionately affecting low-income riders

The MTA started posting the signs inside around 4,800 buses and 1,000 subway cars earlier this year. These signs were just a single element in a larger push to clamp down on fare evaders ushered in by New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has claimed the transit system bleeds $240 million every year from free riders.

As part of the overhaul, 500 uniformed officers were dispatched to buses and train stations where fare evasion was common. Exit doors, which are often held open for other riders, are also reportedly getting a redesign. Police and transit officers cannot arrest someone for hopping a turnstile, but they can issue a civil summons – a fine that’ll cost riders $100.

Critics of the government’s renewed interest in targeting fare evaders argue that the focus disproportionately affects low-income people who are dependent on the subway but may not be able to afford the one way $2.75 price. Cracking down on fare evaders has racial implications as well. Arrest data released by the New York Police department found that black and Latino people accounted for 87% of the more than 1,000 people stopped for fare evasion in the first three months of 2019. These numbers have led some New York officials, including Queens borough councilman Rory Lancman, to accuse the police and MTA of being racially biased in who they stop.

“They (the NYPD) have made no steps whatsoever to mitigate the bias that’s apparent and evident in their policing tactics,” Lancman, said in an interview with The New York Daily News. “Nobody should be arrested for fare evasion, period. Those who do jump a turnstile should get a civil ticket,” Lancman said.

Supporters of the vigilantes respond with their own protests

Since gaining traction earlier this week, a number of other protesters have voiced their displeasure at the MTA’s approach. In some cases, stickers with the words, “The MTA Hates Poor People,” were found strapped to exit doors and subway walls.

In other cases, riders have simply written their own messages over the sign with markers.

(Not as pretty, but on point) pic.twitter.com/9DoQNqDWuM — Dorothee Benz (@DrBenz3) September 18, 2019

Many of the online commenters posted their images along with a #SwipeitForward hashtag, referencing a social movement that sees transportation as a right and is critical of penalizing riders for avoiding fees.

The MTA did not respond to Insider’s request for comments but told Gothamist that they have started removing some of the signs. As for the vigilante sign swappers, they say they’ve already started planning their next protest.

