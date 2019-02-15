New York City sells old subway equipment like tokens and signs. Here are some of the best vintage transit items you can buy

Most New Yorkers can’t get out of the subway to their home fast enough.

But for those that are enamored with the system and it’s history, the system’s operating agency, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, sells old items as a way to help make up for its massive – and growing – operating deficit.

The list is updated each month with new items, which can range from old station signs, to benches, strip maps from trains, and more.

We perused through the list to check out some of the coolest items for sale. Here’s what we found:

Wooden Subway Bench

They may not be comfortable, but they are an iconic part of New York City subway stations. But at a cool $650 each plus a $75 processing fee, these might be for only the most serious of connoisseurs.

NYC Transit Station Signs

Take a piece of Times Square home with you, or West 4th Street, Neck Road, or any other number of subway stations which have signs for sale. Some signs are less than $100, but Times Square will run you $2,500.

Subway Tokens

Before there was the ubiquitous MetroCard, straphangers paid their fares with tokens. While they may be absent from the system now, you can find plenty for sale from the MTA, at antique stores, and some are even made into cufflinks. (If you look closely, some turnstiles still have slots where tokens were once accepted.)

Subway Seat

If you can’t manage to get a seat on the train each morning, take a piece of the train home with you and always be guaranteed an open spot. See the actual seat for sale here.

Refuse Canister

Otherwise known as a trash can. Hopefully they are cleaned before being put up for sale.

Grabholds and Stanchion Poles

While seats and decor clearly have a use outside of a subway train, these might take some more creativity to put to use around your house.

Subway Strip Map

source MTA NYC Transit

The 7th Avenue line got new strip maps recently, and the old ones are now for sale. You’ll never forget the 2 train’s route with this on your wall.