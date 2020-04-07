14 NYPD members have died of COVID-19 and 20% of the uniformed workforce is out sick

As of Tuesday, 13 New York Police Department members have died from Covid-19.

About 20 percent of the uniformed force is out sick.

The state of New York has 138,836 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 14 members of the New York Police Department had died of suspected or confirmed coronavirus.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea and the department have been announcing their deaths on Twitter.

“Today, the men & women of the NYPD continue to fight, & vow to #NeverForget our fallen,” Shea wrote on March 31, when he announced the first five deaths.

In addition to those who have lost their lives, CNN reported that 6,974 officers, or about 20% of the uniformed force, are out sick.

That number had jumped from 12 percent the previous week.

New York City is a global hotspot for the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 68,696 active coronavirus cases, and more than 3,400 had died.

On Monday, the department shared that nearly 200 members who had tested positive for coronavirus have recovered and returned to work.

Close to 200 members of the NYPD have returned to work after testing positive for Covid. Cleared medically they have rejoined their co-workers as we together fight this battle. #finest To them and to all the other members of the NYPD….Thank you and God Bless. https://t.co/fMGzFmK0pI — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 6, 2020

The NYPD members who have died of coronavirus include: Cedric Dixon, Gwendolyn King, Giacomina Barr-Brown, Sabrina Jefferson, Dennis Dickson, Karisma Dargan, Roniece Watson, Lynford Chambers, Luis Albino, Pierre Moise, Linosee Mosley, Angel Leon, Ramon Roman, and Ava Walker.