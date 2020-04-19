An NYC kayaker got stranded on a remote island in Queens and signaled for help using fire and sticks

caption The NYPD rescued a kayaker who got stranded on a remote island off the shore of Queens, and signaled for help by starting a fire and writing the word “HELP” in sticks. source Twitter/@NYPDSpecialOps

The NYPD’s aviation unit rescued a kayaker who got stranded on an island in Jamaica Bay, Queens.

Authorities posted a video on Twitter showing the man waving his arms next to the word “HELP” written in what appeared to be large bundles of sticks.

The NYPD said the kayaker took “social distancing to the next level.”

The man was uninjured, but was missing for 12 hours before signaling for help by starting a fire, police said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The New York Police Department said officers rescued a kayaker who took “social distancing to the next level,” stranding himself on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens.

The man was missing for more than 12 hours before the NYPD’s aviation unit rescued him. He was uninjured.

“The male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found,” the NYPD’s special operations division tweeted.

A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 17, 2020

The NYPD tweeted a video taken from a helicopter that showed the man walking across an empty beach, with the word “HELP” written across the sand in what appeared to be large bundles of sticks.

The man could be seen in the footage waving his arms at the rescuers and approaching a landed helicopter.

It’s unclear where exactly in Jamaica Bay the man was stranded, or how he ended up on the island. Jamaica Bay is comprised of “numerous islands, a labyrinth of waterways, meadowlands, and two freshwater ponds” just off the coasts of Brooklyn and Queens, according to the National Park Service.