‘The OA’ is returning to Netflix — watch the new mysterious trailer

- Netflix’s cerebral mystery series “The OA” is returning for a second season. After a two-year hiatus, fans finally have a look at the coming season thanks to a new trailer.
- The first season finale was divisive among viewers, and packed in plenty of new open-ended questions.
- Now the trailer seems to answer at least one major mystery: Prairie (or The OA) travels to an alternate dimension version of San Francisco.
- The new season tagline is simply: “No one survives alone.”
- “The OA” returns to Netflix on March 22. Watch the season two trailer below.