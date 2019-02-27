‘The OA’ is returning to Netflix — watch the new mysterious trailer

By
Kim Renfro, Insider
Brit Marling as the title character, The OA, on Netflix's series.

Netflix

  • Netflix’s cerebral mystery series “The OA” is returning for a second season. After a two-year hiatus, fans finally have a look at the coming season thanks to a new trailer.
  • The first season finale was divisive among viewers, and packed in plenty of new open-ended questions.
  • Now the trailer seems to answer at least one major mystery: Prairie (or The OA) travels to an alternate dimension version of San Francisco.
  • The new season tagline is simply: “No one survives alone.”
  • “The OA” returns to Netflix on March 22. Watch the season two trailer below.