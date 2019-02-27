Netflix’s ‘The OA’ creators have a 5-season plan for the series — here’s everything we know about the coming second season

caption Brit Marling stars as the title character, The OA, on Netflix’s original series. source Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The OA” season one.

Netflix’s divisive series “The OA” is returning for its second season on March 22. During the Television Critics Association press tour (TCA) event for Netflix attended by INSIDER, Vice President of Original Programming Cindy Holland told reporters there were plans for a five-season run of the series.

“‘The OA’ is fantastic,” Holland said. “I think from the very beginning, when Brit [Marling] and Zal [Batmanglij] pitched us a five-season arc, we were really excited and sat at the edge of our seats when they started talking about season two. I’ve seen some early cuts and I think the fans will be very happy.”

Let’s dive into everything we know so far about season two of “The OA.”

The first season of “The OA” ended on an ambiguous and (depending on which fandom group you’re in) frustrating note. The conclusion was enough of a cliffhanger that fans are now dying to see a second season.

By the end of the finale, we were led to believe that Prairie (a.k.a. the OA) was killed by a school shooter and has now been transported through space and time to her lost love, Homer.

Or was she? The finale also offered up the possibility that OA had been lying all along, and had told her five new friends a fictional story about her blindness and captivity that she made up using books she purchased off Amazon. OA had taught them all a series of movements which – when performed together in the exact right circumstances – would heal the sick, bring back the dead, or transport OA herself to a different location.

The final scene simply shows OA standing in a brightly lit room with tears running down her face. She looks into the camera, the screen goes black, and we hear her say: “Homer?”

So either the movements worked and she was standing in front of Homer, or she had been taken from the ambulance to a hospital and was now just in a regular room, alone and confused. We’ve already unpacked everything you need to know about the finale, so now we’re going to look ahead.

Revelations spotted in the first season 2 trailer

Less than a month before the second season’s premiere, Netflix released a three-minute long trailer for the coming episodes. Based on the new trailer, OA did successfully enter an alternate dimension. The first scene shows her waking up in a hospital, and a nurse asking her the year and who the President of the United States is. When OA says it’s 2016 and Barack Obama is president, the nurse has no idea who she’s talking about.

The rest of the footage implies OA will find herself in a different version of San Francisco. The first season took place across more than 20 years in Russia, Michigan, and New York City.

The trailer also introduces a new character. A private investigator named Karim Washington, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, links up with OA in the San Francisco dimension.

We’ll also see what happens to the five people OA left behind in Michigan (Jesse, French, Buck, Steve, and BBA) as well as the people OA had been held captive with (Homer, Rachel, Scott, and Renata).

But aside from trippy universe jumping and OA’s exploration of her extraordinary life, there are very few details about the storyline to come. To help guide us into this second season, we can look back at interviews to understand where Marling and her fellow showrunner want the story to go.

What ‘The OA’ creators have said about season 2

“The OA” is a creative collaboration between Marling and Zal Batmanglij. In various interviews since the premiere of “The OA” back in December 2016, the two spoke about their plans for a second season.

“We spent a good year and a half upfront, before we even wrote the first chapter, designing the labyrinth and making sure there was something at its center that would feel worthwhile to arrive at,” Marling told Entertainment Weekly.

This means they’ve known for sometime what season two would focus on.

Marling’s co-creator Batmanglij reiterated this sentiment during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think this is a story that’s carefully planned,” Batmanglij said “I don’t think any of us have thought about a second season right now because we’re exhausted, but yeah, when we started, Brit and I spent two or three years conceiving of a whole world before we brought it to anybody, before it ever left our bedrooms. Things are going on there.”

Marling and Batmanglij know they left the season finale on a hazy note – one that might frustrate fans who want to know more. Marling told Variety that the ambiguous ending was intentional.

“I think there is something really delicious in the mystery about questioning the storyteller’s truth,” Marling said. “[…] I think the place it kind of ultimately arrives at is that it maybe doesn’t matter as much the details are true, because there’s some essential core that she’s imparting that smacks of honesty.”

“The OA” received a mixed bag of reviews from viewers and critics alike. While some were enthralled and sold on the entire sci-fi drama, others believe the show took a turn for the worse with its school shooting scene on the finale. We’ll have to wait and see what new twists and adventures Marling and Batmanglij have planned for their mystery-loving audience.