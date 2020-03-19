OAN correspondent baits Trump into baselessly attacking the media after accusing reporters of ‘siding with foreign state propaganda’ during a White House coronavirus briefing

OAN’s White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, used her time at a Thursday White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic to attack major media outlets, prompting President Donald Trump to do the same.

“OAN – very good,” Trump said to the One America News writer. “Thank you very much, they treat me very nicely. Go ahead.”

Later, Trump argued that the legacy media outlets are “corrupt news” and suggested only he knows “the truth.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One America News Network’s White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, used her time at a Thursday White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic to attack major media outlets, pushing President Donald Trump to do the same.

Rion, a right-wing activist, accused some of the reporters in the briefing room of “siding with foreign state propaganda” and international criminal groups over Trump and the US government amid the pandemic.

But before Rion could ask her questions, Trump identified her employer and praised them for treating him “very nicely.”

“OAN – very good,” Trump said. “Thank you very much, they treat me very nicely. Go ahead.”

Rion went on, “And on that note, is it alarming that major media players who oppose you are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels, and they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team?”

Trump replied, “It amazes me when I read the things that I read. It amazes me when I read The Wall Street Journal, which is always so negative. It amazes me when I read the – I don’t even read The New York Times, we don’t distribute it in the White House anymore and the same thing with The Washington Post.”

The faces made in the room as @ChanelRion asks Trump: Is it alarming that major media players…are consistently siding with a foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels and they work right here…with direct access to you and your team? pic.twitter.com/4eW8RHipY5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 19, 2020

Trump argued that the legacy newspapers and other outlets are “corrupt news” and suggested only he knows “the truth.”

“Because you see, I know the truth,” Trump said. “And people out there in the world, they really don’t know the truth. They don’t know what it is.”

He added, “It’s more than fake news, it’s corrupt news.”

Trump had resorted to attacking the media earlier in the briefing, as well.

When asked why the federal government wasn’t better prepared to test for the coronavirus earlier this year, Trump distracted from the question.

“We were very prepared,” Trump said. “The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media. The media has not treated [the government] fairly.”

He later joked, “We should get rid of about 75 or 80% of you. There’s only two or three of you I like.”

.@kwelkernbc: Why wasn't U.S. not more prepared for virus? Trump: "We were very prepared. The only thing we weren't prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly." Trump is lashing out at media when his own health officials have said testing was too slow. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 19, 2020