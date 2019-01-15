10 hacks that will make your morning oatmeal less boring

caption Oatmeal doesn’t have to be boring. source Flickr/Rachel Hathaway

Oatmeal gets a bad reputation. People assume it’s tasteless and just a bit too boring to enjoy.

Well, it turns out oatmeal doesn’t have to be bland at all. In fact, there are dozens of ingredients and recipes that can take your oatmeal to the next level. From flavorful additions to baked recipes, there’s no such thing as boring oatmeal anymore.

Cinnamon is your friend.

caption A little goes a long way. source Shutterstock

To be honest, this hack is as easy as sprinkling a bit of cinnamon over your microwaved back of oats, but if you want to get a little fancy with your morning breakfast, try Quaker’s cinnamon flavored oatmeal instead.

Cinnamon is known to have several health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, according to Healthline. Now, that’s a breakfast that you can feel good about.

Don’t be afraid of maple syrup.

caption It’s got the perfect sweet flavor. source Flickr/barry.pousman

Who said maple syrup was only for pancakes and waffles? Oatmeal deserves some syrup love too. In fact, a drizzle of maple syrup will make any oatmeal instantly better. Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more intricate, you can’t go wrong with this cinnamon maple oatmeal from A pinch of healthy.

If you’re hesitant about the amount of sugar being added with this hack, just know that sweetening your oatmeal with maple syrup is “slightly healthier” than sweetening it with a few teaspoons of sugar, according to Healthline.

Nut butter, anyone?

caption Almond butter will add protein. source Flickr

Although a bit of an unusual addition to oatmeal, stirring peanut butter (or any nut butter) into your bowl of oats is an instant meal upgrade. Personally, I like to mix a diced green apple, cinnamon, and peanut butter in my oats for the ultimate morning treat. This recipe from Taste of Home is equally great.

Instant oatmeal isn’t your only option.

caption Make enough to last the week. source Shutterstock

Although instant and slow-cooked oats are two of the more popular oatmeal options, there is a third, equally delicious, choice: Baked oatmeal from Taste of Home. Taking under an hour to prepare and cook, this is the perfect way to meal prep your breakfast for the week, just make sure to warm it up before enjoying with a cup of warm coffee.

Never underestimate overnight oats.

caption Overnight oats can be topped with any fruit. source JeniFoto/Shutterstock

Overnight oats are tasty and require no day-of meal prep before eating. Tasty’s overnight oats smoothie, complete with almond butter and peaches is delicious and nutritious.

Savory oatmeal is a great option for breakfast and dinner.

caption Top it with an egg. source Shutterstock

If a sweet breakfast isn’t what you’re looking for, dress up your oats with some garlic, spinach, and yogurt with this recipe from the New York Times. If you want to get really creative, top the creation off with a fried egg for optimum nutrition.

Sweet potato + oatmeal = heaven.

caption Sweet potatoes are a healthy choice for sweetening your oatmeal. source lorraine kourafas / iStock

Don’t knock it until you try it: Sweet potatoes pair perfectly with rolled oats in this unique breakfast recipe from Self. Both gluten-free and vegan, this recipe calls for sweet potato puree, cinnamon, and brown sugar to make the imitation pie come to life.

You can never go wrong with fresh fruit.

caption Blueberries are a great choice. source Pixabay

Seriously, this hack has saved my boring oatmeal breakfast every. single. time. My personal favorite fruit combination is diced nectarine with a drizzle of honey and chia seeds. But, you could add sliced bananas, various berries, and even dragonfruit to your oatmeal for an instant burst of flavor.

Oatmeal bars are your on-the-go breakfast savior.

caption Make enough for the week. source Annika Leigh/Flickr

It might not be the healthiest option on the list, but if you find yourself rushing out of the door each morning, consider pre-making some oatmeal bars for breakfast. These strawberry oatmeal bars from Food Network are particularly simple to make and won’t cost you a fortune in must-have ingredients.

Oatmeal always tastes better as cookies.

caption Turns out healthy cookies do exist. source Shutterstock

If porridge isn’t really your thing, oatmeal can always be upgraded by transforming them into breakfast cookies from Momables. Unlike the oatmeal bars, these babies are packed with tons of healthy ingredients that will help keep you energized throughout the morning.

