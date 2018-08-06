57 photos of Obama discovering his inner child

By
Brett LoGiurato, Business Insider US
-
Former US President Barack Obama loved to say hello to babies and children.

caption
Former US President Barack Obama loved to say hello to babies and children.
source
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Barack Obama, the nation’s 44th president, turned 57 on August 4.

One of the staples of the Obama presidency was a penchant for candid photos holding babies and hanging out with children.

We’ve compiled 57 of the best.

Amelia Acosta, Amanda Macias, and Matthew Spieser contributed to previous versions of this post.

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

source
Getty Images

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

source
Getty Images

Similarly sassy expressions.

source
Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

source
Larry Downing/Reuters

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn.

source
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

This baby got a little cheeky with the president.

source
Jason Reed/Reuters

This kid will never take off that cast.

source
Flickr/The White House

“What do you mean you didn’t vote for me?!” he did not actually say.

source
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president’s shoulder.

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The signature fist bump.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

This baby gives Obama a fist bump of his own.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Getting up close and personal with a presidential duck face.

source
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Keeping pace with children running through the White House portico.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl share a hug in the Oval Office.

source
Lawrence Jackson/White House Photo

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

High five!

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Cool dad.

source
White House Flickr/Pete Souza

Obama circles the Resolute Desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

It’s hard to say who looks more dapper.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha’s basketball game.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Obama hoists his young pal Simba-style.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

President Pied Piper.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s granddaughter in California.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Dandelion blowing on Martha’s Vineyard.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photographer

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Sharing secrets.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join in the dancing in Mumbai, India.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.

source
Flickr/The White House

The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers’ huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Spelling out “Ohio” with some of the state’s happiest residents.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Trick or Treat!

source
Flickr/The White House

Peek-a-boo!

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Portuguese Water Dog Bo.

source
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.

source
Flickr/The White House

The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

A young boy reaches up to compare the president’s hair to his own.

source
Pete Souza/White House Photo

Secret secrets.

source
White House Flickr/Pete Souza

One White House staffer is extra excited at this encounter.

source
White House Flickr/Pete Souza

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former deputy press secretary Jamie Smith.

source
White House Flickr/Pete Souza

The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.

source
Flickr/The White House

Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.

source
Flickr/The White House

The president lets this first grader touch up his hairdo.

source
Flickr/The White House

Nice baby face.

source
Flickr/ The White House

A presidential cheek pinch.

source
Flickr/The White House

POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.

source
Flickr/The White House

You’ve got something on your face.

source
Flickr/White House

Hanging out with a Cub Scout.

source
Pete Souza/Instagram

Hi! (Or bye!)

source
Flickr/The White House

So happy to see him.

source
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

In his most natural state.

source
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza