57 photos of Obama discovering his inner child

caption Former US President Barack Obama loved to say hello to babies and children. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Barack Obama, the nation’s 44th president, turned 57 on August 4.

One of the staples of the Obama presidency was a penchant for candid photos holding babies and hanging out with children.

We’ve compiled 57 of the best.

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

source Getty Images

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

source Getty Images

Similarly sassy expressions.

source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Joy and babies in Las Vegas.

source Larry Downing/Reuters

Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

This baby got a little cheeky with the president.

source Jason Reed/Reuters

This kid will never take off that cast.

“What do you mean you didn’t vote for me?!” he did not actually say.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president’s shoulder.

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

The signature fist bump.

This baby gives Obama a fist bump of his own.

Getting up close and personal with a presidential duck face.

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Keeping pace with children running through the White House portico.

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl share a hug in the Oval Office.

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012.

High five!

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Cool dad.

source White House Flickr/Pete Souza

Obama circles the Resolute Desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

It’s hard to say who looks more dapper.

The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha’s basketball game.

Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

Obama hoists his young pal Simba-style.

A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

President Pied Piper.

Holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s granddaughter in California.

Dandelion blowing on Martha’s Vineyard.

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

Sharing secrets.

First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join in the dancing in Mumbai, India.

The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.

The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers’ huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.

Spelling out “Ohio” with some of the state’s happiest residents.

Trick or Treat!

Peek-a-boo!

The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Portuguese Water Dog Bo.

source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.

The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

A young boy reaches up to compare the president’s hair to his own.

Secret secrets.

source White House Flickr/Pete Souza

One White House staffer is extra excited at this encounter.

source White House Flickr/Pete Souza

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former deputy press secretary Jamie Smith.

source White House Flickr/Pete Souza

The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.

Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.

The president lets this first grader touch up his hairdo.

Nice baby face.

A presidential cheek pinch.

POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.

You’ve got something on your face.

source Flickr/White House

Hanging out with a Cub Scout.

source Pete Souza/Instagram

Hi! (Or bye!)

source Flickr/The White House

So happy to see him.

source Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

In his most natural state.