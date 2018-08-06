57 photos of Obama discovering his inner child

- source
- Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Barack Obama, the nation’s 44th president, turned 57 on August 4.
One of the staples of the Obama presidency was a penchant for candid photos holding babies and hanging out with children.
We’ve compiled 57 of the best.
Amelia Acosta, Amanda Macias, and Matthew Spieser contributed to previous versions of this post.
The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.
- Getty Images
Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.
- Getty Images
Similarly sassy expressions.
- Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Joy and babies in Las Vegas.
- Larry Downing/Reuters
Three happy participants at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn.
- Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
This baby got a little cheeky with the president.
- Jason Reed/Reuters
This kid will never take off that cast.
- Flickr/The White House
“What do you mean you didn’t vote for me?!” he did not actually say.
- Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
A sleepy young Iowan rests his head on the president’s shoulder.
Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The signature fist bump.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
This baby gives Obama a fist bump of his own.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Getting up close and personal with a presidential duck face.
- Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Keeping pace with children running through the White House portico.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl share a hug in the Oval Office.
A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favorite of 2012.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
High five!
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Cool dad.
- White House Flickr/Pete Souza
Obama circles the Resolute Desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
It’s hard to say who looks more dapper.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha’s basketball game.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Skeptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Obama hoists his young pal Simba-style.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
A staring contest aboard Air Force One.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
President Pied Piper.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s granddaughter in California.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Dandelion blowing on Martha’s Vineyard.
An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Sharing secrets.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join in the dancing in Mumbai, India.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.
- Flickr/The White House
The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers’ huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Spelling out “Ohio” with some of the state’s happiest residents.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Trick or Treat!
- Flickr/The White House
Peek-a-boo!
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Portuguese Water Dog Bo.
- Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.
- Flickr/The White House
The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
A young boy reaches up to compare the president’s hair to his own.
- Pete Souza/White House Photo
Secret secrets.
- White House Flickr/Pete Souza
One White House staffer is extra excited at this encounter.
- White House Flickr/Pete Souza
This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former deputy press secretary Jamie Smith.
- White House Flickr/Pete Souza
The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.
- Flickr/The White House
Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.
- Flickr/The White House
The president lets this first grader touch up his hairdo.
- Flickr/The White House
Nice baby face.
- Flickr/ The White House
A presidential cheek pinch.
- Flickr/The White House
POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.
- Flickr/The White House
You’ve got something on your face.
- Flickr/White House
Hanging out with a Cub Scout.
- Pete Souza/Instagram
Hi! (Or bye!)
- Flickr/The White House
So happy to see him.
In his most natural state.
- Official White House Photo by Pete Souza