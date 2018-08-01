Obama announces his ‘first wave’ of 2018 midterm endorsements, and doesn’t include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

caption Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed dozens of Democratic candidates for the 2018 midterms. source Reuters

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed a “first wave” of Democratic candidates for the 2018 midterms.

Obama’s list of 81 endorsements notably did not include the rising star of the Democratic party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

He’s reportedly expected to announce another round of endorsements in the future and will campaign in several states before Election Day.

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed a “first wave” of Democratic candidates for the 2018 midterms.

Obama tweeted, “Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent.”

He continued: “I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes.”

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

Obama’s list of 81 endorsements, which includes 48 women, notably did not include the rising star of the Democratic party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Ocasio-Cortez has been at the forefront of discussions surrounding the future of the party after her shocking victory against longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in the New York Democratic congressional primary in June. The self-declared Democratic socialist, who also worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign, ran on a platform that puts her far to the left of many establishment Democrats.

A number of reporters noted Ocasio-Cortez’s absence from the list on Twitter.

Conspicuously missing from Obama's endorsement list: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez https://t.co/v36eNnxRDQ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 1, 2018

Obama passes on democratic socialism. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't make the cut. https://t.co/Y5NEsRcY3R — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 1, 2018

Barack Obama just released his "first wave" of mid-term endorsements. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wasn't one of them… — Tim Fernholz (@TimFernholz) August 1, 2018

Though he endorsed her back in May, Obama’s list also did not include Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The incumbent senator has clashed with Democratic party leaders in California, who have backed State Sen. Kevin de León over her.

Based on the list released Wednesday, the former president is seemingly avoiding endorsing any candidates who are challenging incumbent Democrats.

Obama is reportedly expected to announce another round of endorsements in the future and will campaign in several states this fall before Election Day, which falls on November 6 this year.

Here’s the full list of people Obama endorsed on Wednesday: