Barack Obama formally endorses Joe Biden for president

caption Joe Biden with Barack Obama. source Reuters

Former President Barack Obama formally endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, in the 2020 election on Tuesday.

Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee last week after Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont dropped out of the 2020 race.

Obama held off on endorsing a candidate when the Democratic primary field was more crowded.

But several aides told Politico the former president worked behind the scenes to help Biden’s campaign when it was trying to clinch more endorsements.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former President Barack Obama formally endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, in the 2020 election on Tuesday.

“I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” Obama said in a video. “Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And I know he’ll surround himself with good people: experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government.”

The former president, who maintains a close personal friendship with Biden, mentioned a series of major initiatives – from the Paris Climate Accord to the federal Ebola response – that his former veep helped him manage during their years in the White House.

Obama also praised Sen. Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race last week and officially endorsed Biden on Monday, calling the Vermont lawmaker “an American original.” And Obama argued that Democrats should craft a new forward-looking agenda, rather than judging their nominee based on policies of the past.

“The ideas [Sanders] championed and the energy and enthusiasm he’s inspired, especially in young people, will be critical in moving America in the direction of progress and hope,” he said.

The former president also had harsh words for his political opponents.

“The Republicans occupying the White House and running the US Senate are not interested in progress, they’re interested in power,” Obama said. “They’ve shown themselves willing to kick millions off their health insurance and eliminate pre-existing conditions protections for millions more, even in the middle of this public health crisis, even as they’re willing to spend a trillion dollars on tax cuts for the wealthy.”

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee last week after Sanders dropped out of the 2020 race.

In a livestreamed video with Biden on Monday, Sanders announced, “We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president, and we need you in the White House.”

Obama held off on endorsing a candidate when the Democratic primary field was more crowded. But several aides told Politico that he worked behind the scenes to “nudge things in Biden’s direction when the Biden team was organizing former candidates to coalesce around Biden.”

Indeed, one Obama adviser described the day Sanders dropped out to Politico as a “very good day!”

The former vice president’s campaign got off to a rocky start with a series of disappointing finishes in the early primaries and caucuses. But Biden surged to the front of the Democratic pack with resounding victories on Super Tuesday and in later contests as several other centrist Democratic candidates dropped out and endorsed him.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is the only former 2020 Democratic contender who hasn’t yet made an endorsement in the election.

Biden has leaned heavily on Obama’s legacy throughout his 2020 campaign, positioning himself as the candidate best suited to carry the mantle for the Democratic Party. Biden’s connection to Obama played a significant role in helping him garner the support of black voters, who make up a huge voting bloc for the party.

“Most of America knows Joe Biden as the vice president to the first black president in history. And black voters especially look at President Obama and say if Biden is good enough for Obama to trust, then who am I to sort of question that?” Theodore Johnson, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, told NPR in March.

“And so for an electorate where the most important thing is beating Donald Trump in November – and Trump’s disapproval rates among African Americans is exceptionally high – Biden presents as the person that can do that not just because of his ability to win the African American vote,” he added.

The former vice president has touted his ties to Obama on numerous signature issues including healthcare, immigration, and trade.

Obama also warned last year that Democratic candidates shouldn’t confuse actual voters with “left-leaning Twitter feeds,” adding that voters “don’t want to see crazy stuff” and that the US is “less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement.”

The remarks raised some eyebrows and prompted speculation that the former president was indirectly knocking Sanders’ campaign, which the Vermont senator often described as a “political revolution.”