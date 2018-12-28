These were Obama’s 22 favorite songs in 2018

caption Former President Barack Obama is a music lover. source Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama just shared his favorite songs of 2018.

His 22 picks include some of his past favorites including Brandi Carlile, Chance The Rapper, and Kendrick Lamar.

Former President Barack Obama just shared his favorite songs list of 2018.

His 22 picks include some of his past favorites including Brandi Carlile, Chance The Rapper, and Kendrick Lamar, plus an entire album by the late jazz singer Nancy Wilson, who died in December.

See which of the year’s songs from across Obama’s eclectic music taste made the list.

“Apes**t” by The Carters

“Bad Bad News” by Leon Bridges

“Could’ve Been” by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Disco Yes” by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

“Ekombe” by Jupiter and Okwess

“Every Time I Hear That Song” by Brandi Carlile

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde

“Historia De Un Amor” by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubenstein)

“I LIke It” by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J. Alvin)

“Kevin’s Heart” by J. Cole

“King For A Day” by Anderson East

“Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani

“Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe

“Mary Don’t You Weep” (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince

“My Own Thing” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

“Need A Little Time” by Courtney Barnett

“Nina Cried Power” by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

“Nterini” by Fatoumata Diawara

“One Trick Ponies” by Kurt Vile

“Turnin’ Me Up” by BJ The Chicago Kid

“Wait By The River” by Lord Huron

“Wow Freestyle” by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

In memory of the late jazz singer Nancy Wilson, the entire “Great American Songbook” album.

source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Listen to the full album on YouTube here »