Obama is reportedly feeling competitive after Michelle’s smash-hit memoir and sometimes says she used a ghostwriter

President Barack Obama is writing a memoir, but may be feeling competitive because of the success of his wife Michelle’s smash hit “Becoming,” which is on track to become the best-selling memoir of all time.

As such, Obama sometimes likes to point out that he’s writing his memoir himself, while his wife’s was written by a ghostwriter, sources told The Atlantic on Thursday.

The former president “is feeling competitive with his wife,” Edward Isaac-Dovere wrote.

“Sources note he’ll occasionally point out in conversation that he’s writing this book himself, while Michelle used a ghostwriter,” he continues.

“Becoming,” the biggest release of 2018, notes in the acknowledgments that a “team” of people helped her write the book. In celebrity and political memoirs, it’s common practice to bring on a ghostwriter, or an uncredited author who interprets their subject’s stories and then does the actual writing.

President Donald Trump’s best seller, “The Art of The Deal,” was similarly written by a ghostwriter.

But Obama has a good chance of dethroning his wife, as he remains popular and books on politics have routinely topped best seller charts over the last few years.

