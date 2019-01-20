caption Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th President of the United States as he is sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts with his wife Michelle by his side during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. source Reuters/Jim Young

Ten years ago, on January 20, 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as president of the United States.

The historic event, watched by 38 million people nationwide, marked the first time an African-American assumed the office of the presidency.

Newspapers around the world reflected the significance of the inauguration on their front pages the following day.

Take a look at a few of the best front pages from around the world:

The Washington Post

source Washington Post

The New York Times

source New York Times

The San Francisco Chronicle

source San Francisco Chronicle

The Chicago Tribune

source Chicago Tribune

The New York Daily News

source New York Daily News

The Columbian (Clark County, Washington)

source The Columbian

The Toronto Sun

source Toronto Sun

The Guardian (United Kingdom)

source The Guardian

The Daily Mail (United Kingdom)

source Daily Mail

Bild (Germany)