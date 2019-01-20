- source
- Reuters/Jim Young
Ten years ago, on January 20, 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as president of the United States.
The historic event, watched by 38 million people nationwide, marked the first time an African-American assumed the office of the presidency.
Newspapers around the world reflected the significance of the inauguration on their front pages the following day.
Take a look at a few of the best front pages from around the world:
The Washington Post
- source
- Washington Post
The New York Times
- source
- New York Times
The San Francisco Chronicle
- source
- San Francisco Chronicle
The Chicago Tribune
- source
- Chicago Tribune
The New York Daily News
- source
- New York Daily News
The Columbian (Clark County, Washington)
- source
- The Columbian
The Toronto Sun
- source
- Toronto Sun
The Guardian (United Kingdom)
- source
- The Guardian
The Daily Mail (United Kingdom)
- source
- Daily Mail
Bild (Germany)
- source
- Bild