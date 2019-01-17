Obama shared an adorable throwback picture to celebrate Michelle’s 55th birthday

caption The former first lady turned 55 on Thursday. source Twitter/@BarackObama

Michelle Obama celebrated her 55th birthday on Thursday.

In a touching post on Twitter, her husband, former President Barack Obama, shared a throwback of the two of them early on in their relationship.

A young Michelle beams as Barack puts his arm around her, holding a newspaper.

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today – you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy birthday!” Obama wrote in the post.

I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary back in October. In her new memoir, “Becoming,” Michelle details how her marriage to Obama was unlikely – he made a terrible first impression and she was against dating him, since they met when he was an intern at the Chicago law firm where she worked.