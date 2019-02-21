Obama wore a personalized $595 jacket to the game between North Carolina and Duke — and knockoffs are already being made

caption Former President Barack Obama wearing his personalized Rag & Bone jacket. source Getty/Lance King

Former President Barack Obama was spotted wearing a black bomber jacket with “44” embroidered on the sleeve during the North Carolina-Duke basketball game on Wednesday night.

Rag & Bone confirmed to Business Insider that it personalized the jacket, from its Manston line, for him.

A huge wardrobe moment happened on Wednesday night during the North Carolina-Duke basketball game: Former President Barack Obama wore an eye-catching black bomber jacket.

It turns out the jacket was made by Rag & Bone, an upscale global fashion label started by Marcus Wainwright. It’s the Manston model, which typically costs $595, and was personalized for Obama with a “44” on the sleeve, the brand confirmed to Business Insider.

The jacket got its fair share of attention. A tweet pointing out the embroidery on the sleeve had more than 51,000 favorites and more than 12,000 retweets as of Thursday afternoon.

Obama at the UNC/Duke game rocking an all black bomber jacket with “44” on the sleeve. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/R4VqaGve3B — Complex (@Complex) February 21, 2019

Another tweet with more that 2,700 favorites used a popular meme format to praise it: “Barack Obama’s jacket erased my credit card debt, fixed my posture, charged my phone, cleared my skin, called my mom, emptied my inbox, prepped my meals for the week, canceled my free trials, cleaned my bathroom, and paid my rent.”

Barack Obama's jacket erased my credit card debt, fixed my posture, charged my phone, cleared my skin, called my mom, emptied my inbox, prepped my meals for the week, canceled my free trials, cleaned my bathroom, and paid my rent. pic.twitter.com/OG9qBNtWve — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) February 21, 2019

The jacket has already been knocked off by sites claiming to sell replicas complete with 44 on the sleeve, according to Wall Street Journal style correspondent Jacob Gallagher.

Admittedly, the jacket wasn’t the most notable clothing-related happening at the game. In the first minute, star Duke player Zion Williamson tore his foot straight through a Nike shoe, injuring his knee.

Read more: Nike is facing backlash after Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded

The camera caught Obama’s reaction to the incident since he was sitting courtside and could be easily lipread saying “his shoe broke” while pointing to the court.

UNC went on to win the game with a score of 88 to 72.