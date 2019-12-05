The Obamas reportedly just bought a $12 million house on Martha’s Vineyard. Take a look inside the 7-bedroom waterfront mansion.

caption The Obama family has previously spent summer vacations on Martha’s Vineyard. source Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images; LandVest; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Barack and Michelle Obama just dropped $11.75 million on a house on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, Julia Wells reported for The Vineyard Gazette.

Martha’s Vineyard is an affluent vacation destination where the Obama family has previously spent summer vacations. Rumors have swirled about the family possibly buying a home there since the former president left office.

The former first family reportedly bought the home through a nominee trust from sellers Wycliffe Grousbeck, who owns the Boston Celtics, and Corinne Basler Grousbeck, according to the Gazette.

The 7-bedroom home spans almost 7,000 square feet and sits on 29 waterfront acres overlooking Edgartown Great Pond, according to the listing. The asking price was $14.85 million.

The listing agents, Gerret Conover and Thomas LeClair of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard, declined to comment on the details of the sale. Ronald Rappaport, the attorney for the buyers, according to the Gazette, didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Take a look inside the sprawling Martha’s Vineyard home.

Barack and Michelle Obama reportedly just spent $11.75 million on a house on Martha’s Vineyard, an affluent vacation island in Massachusetts.

source Ron Sachs Pool/Getty Images

The family bought the home through a nominee trust from Wycliffe Grousbeck, the owner of the Boston Celtics, and Corinne Basler Grousbeck, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

The Obamas have spent several summer vacations on Martha’s Vineyard, and rumors have swirled for years that they were contemplating buying a home there.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot home sits on 29 waterfront acres overlooking Edgartown Great Pond.

source Courtesy of LandVest

The home has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

source Courtesy of LandVest

It comes with a modern chef’s kitchen …

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

… and a circular formal dining room with a wall of windows overlooking the grounds.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

The interior is decorated in neutral tones with natural wood accents.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

The living room features vaulted ceilings with exposed steel beams and a stone fireplace as the focal point.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

And there are several other seating and entertainment spaces throughout the home.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

The master bedroom features high ceilings and glass doors that open up to the outdoors.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

Listing photos show a minimalist bathroom with glossy white subway tiles.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

One of the bedrooms is set up with bunk beds for children or multiple guests.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

The home comes with multiple decks and balconies for sun bathing.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

The property comes with a boathouse and private beachfront.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

There’s also an outdoor swimming pool, as well as a hot tub on a second-floor balcony.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

Next to the pool is an al fresco dining area shaded with trees and greenery.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

There’s also an outdoor screened porch with an outdoor fireplace.

The home also comes with a two-car garage.

source Courtesy of LandVest Martha’s Vineyard

