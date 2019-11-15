Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry trolled Mike Tomlin by celebrating big plays with yawns

Odell Beckham Jr. has never been one to shy away from confrontation.

So when the wide receiver had the opportunity to sneak in a dig under the bright lights of “Thursday Night Football,” he and teammate Jarvis Landry got creative.

Early in the Cleveland Browns’ grudge match against the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with Beckham for a 42-yard gain down the middle of the field and into the red zone. Beckham thought he found his way into the end zone and celebrated as such, turning to face the Steelers’ bench and yawning.

Instead, referees placed the ball at the one-yard line. Cleveland scored on the following play thanks to a QB sneak from Mayfield.

In the second quarter, Landry got in on the action. Mayfield lofted a pass to the wide-open wide receiver, who celebrated à la Beckham with a staredown and a yawn.

The unique celebrations were an apparent jab at Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. When asked this summer about the prospect of facing Beckham twice each season due to his move into the AFC North during the offseason, the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach responded with a yawning gesture of his own.

Mike Tomlin giving the yawn hand motion when asked about playing @obj twice a year. we’ll remember that ✍???? pic.twitter.com/N7o1MH3MY6 — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) August 2, 2019

“You know, I see great players, or we see great players, week in and week out,” Tomlin said at the time, per ESPN. “We’ve seen him before. We respect his talent and the talents of everyone they’ve acquired. But it doesn’t change our agenda or our focus.”

Not only did Beckham and Landry sneak in some style points in Thursday night’s raucous affair, but they also got the last laugh. The Browns beat their division rival 21-7 to move just one game below .500 and inch closer to overtaking the Steelers in the AFC North standings.