People are returning to more normal shopping habits, according to the huge UK online grocer which had 8,000 people queueing for delivery slots when lockdown started

caption An Ocado delivery van is driven along a road in Hackney, London. source Reuters

Major UK online grocer Ocado says “more normal” shopping habits are returning among British consumers as the country’s lockdown is set to be partially eased for the first time.

In a statement published Thursday, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said it is “facing quite a different challenge to many, as we scale up Ocado.com to play its part in feeding the nation.”

Ocado is a popular online grocery service in the UK, and found itself unable to meet huge demand as the UK went into lockdown in March and people turned to delivery services for their daily essentials.

Steiner added: “Ocado remains in a strong position and while we should be grateful that our current challenges are around growth, expansion and increased demand, we have great empathy for all who are facing different challenges at this time.”

“In retail, we are working with our small suppliers to make sure we pay them earlier than normal and we will work closely with any who are struggling”.

Ocado was briefly forced to suspend its service in March after the spike in demand, and faced criticism for placing customers in a “virtual queue” during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, users posted screenshots of being 8,000th in Ocado’s queue.

Ocado is set to partner with Marks and Spencer from September, replacing its current deal with high-end UK supermarket Waitrose.

The UK is set to ease some of its lockdown restrictions for the first time, though the government has yet to provide details. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said some lockdown easing measures would come into force from Monday.