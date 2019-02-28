Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says bartending and waitressing helped her develop a ‘BS detector’ after being praised for her questions during Michael Cohen’s testimony

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked Michael Cohen about President Donald Trump’s finances during his testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez received praise for how she utilized her time during her questioning.

She credited her work as a bartender and waitress for helping her develop a “razor-sharp BS detector.”

Thanks! Bartending + waitressing (especially in NYC) means you talk to 1000s of people over the years. Forces you to get great at reading people + hones a razor-sharp BS detector. Just goes to show that what some consider to be “unskilled labor” can actually be anything but ???? https://t.co/pcVKe5XKdm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez worked at a bar in New York City until late 2017, months before she defeated 10-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the 2018 congressional primary.

In January she told The Hollywood Reporter that her work in the restaurant industry prepped her for working in Washington politics.

“When you work in the service industry as a woman, you are harassed all the time. It’s just part of your job,” she said. “You’re often spoken to in a way that is very classist. You are treated like a servant. So you really get used to navigating those dynamics.”

During her questioning on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez asked Cohen about Trump’s tax returns, whether or not he had ever inflated or deflated assets, and tax-fraud allegations.