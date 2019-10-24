OCBC and DBS have just been named the best consumer bank and SME bank in the entire world

Global Finance named OCBC the best consumer bank in the world, while DBS was named the best bank for SMEs. The Straits Times

Singapore may not be a huge market when compared to the likes of the US, Europe or China, but it certainly has some of the best finance institutions in the world.

Shortly after Monetary Authority of Singapore chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam was given the Distinguished Leadership and Service Award by Institute of International Finance, two of Singapore’s biggest banks – OCBC and DBS – have also clinched awards for being among the best in the world.

On October 19, publication Global Finance named OCBC the best consumer bank in the world, just months after it awarded the same bank the title of “Best Bank in Asia Pacific”.

Singapore and South-east Asia’s largest bank, DBS, was also named the best bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) – a new category introduced this year – at the ceremony over the weekend.

In an article, Global Finance said that its World’s Best Banks Awards recognises the banks that are “doing the most to help their clients successfully navigate a world in flux, while getting the most out of their assets”.

The award for Best Bank in the World went to Bank of America, while Best Corporate Bank went to BBVA.

In its report, Global Finance said OCBC had delivered strong growth across its core markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China in 2018.

Samuel Tsien, group chief executive officer of OCBC, said the bank was already seeing more digital customers after starting digital transformation “quite a few years ago”. According to Tsien, half of the bank’s retail customers and 60 per cent of its business clients have gone digital.

OCBC bank’s ATMs are also becoming smarter and the scope of its online banking is widening. “Customers will come to us not just for their traditional banking needs, but also for more aspects of their lives,” he said.

For DBS, Global Finance said it “treats the smallest businesses like corporate giants, knowing that someday they may well be just that”.

“Leveraging its digital-banking know-how for SMEs, DBS has created a fast-growing business of its own,” it added.

Joyce Tee, group head of SME Banking at DBS, was quoted as saying that the bank believes in growing relationships with its SME clients as their business grows. “It’s the reason we continually invest in innovative solutions, customised to fit the way (the SMEs) work,” she said.

