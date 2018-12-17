OCBC Bank is the first bank in Singapore to roll out a digital account opening service for MNCs. Singapore Press Holdings

Setting up bank accounts for multi-national companies (MNCs) and large corporates in Singapore is far more tedious than doing so for the usual retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers.

Banks typically require large organisations to fill in a physical application form that could be as long as 40 pages with more than 200 data fields. The entire process can take months to complete because of cross-jurisdictional structures and multiple levels of ownership.

Some could have operations in 20 to 30 countries, and account opening could require more than 15 authorised signatories.

But OCBC Bank wants to change all of that.

On Monday (Dec 17), the bank announced its launch of a digital account opening service that simplifies the account opening process for MNCs and other large corporate customers – the first bank in Singapore to do so.

It is only applicable to any MNC or large corporation that has been registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) in Singapore.

OCBC Bank says that the time taken to set up an account can be shortened from months to weeks, in some cases by as much as 75 per cent with the use of its new digital service.

Human errors – such as the inconsistent and missing information commonly associated with hardcopy application forms – can be minimised. The number of data fields that require the applicant’s input has been cut from 200 to less than 50.

OCBC Bank said the changes are possible thanks to two main features of the digital account opening service – digital connectivity and dynamic advisories.

Digital connectivity

Acra’s business registry database auto-populates information related to the Singapore operations of the large corporate via a service provider.

Dynamic advisories

For ease of convenience, applicants will be advised by the digital service on the specific documents needed to be submitted to complete the application. These documents include articles of association, board resolutions and certificates of incumbency.

Ms Elaine Lam, head of global corporate banking, OCBC Bank, said: “We want to transform digitally the way MNCs and large corporates engage with banks, a customer segment which is far more complex than others.”