Applicants opening an OCBC 360 Account would be able to receive a new account number almost immediately after completing their application. OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank has just launched a brand new digital account-opening service for all its customers, allowing applicants to instantly open an OCBC 360 Account without having to got through the trouble of visiting a branch.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jun 5), OCBC Bank announced that the service – touted as the first of its kind for banks in Singapore – is available for customers who are Singaporeans or permanent residents, including those who do not have any relationship with the bank.

Customers would be able to use national data repository MyInfo and OCBC Bank’s real-time digital “know your customer” process (e-KYC) to set up an OCBC 360 Account using their mobile devices or desktop, said the statement.

OCBC Bank added that the application process, which is done via the bank’s website, can be completed within five minutes and does not require the customer to physically visit a bank branch or submit documents.

Verification and authentication happen in real time and customers can expect to receive a new account number almost immediately after successfully completing an application.

“You can start using the account right away for functions like electronic transfers, rather than having to wait a few days for application approval,” said OCBC Bank.

Opening the digital instant account consists of two main processes.

The first of which involves submission of an application using information from MyInfo. During this step, the customer logs into SingPass and gives OCBC Bank permission to use his or her MyInfo profile to set up the account.

An online OCBC 360 Account application form is then pre-filled with the customer’s personal details, removing the need to key in the details manually or submit additional documents.

The second process involves authentication of the customer using e-KYC, after which approval for the account application is instantly granted.

OCBC Bank’s head of E-Business Singapore, Aditya Gupta, said: “Instant is the new black. I believe this instant, hassle-free and secure access to our core banking products will make it hugely compelling for people to initiate and deepen their primary banking relationship with OCBC Bank.”

“Our ambition is to have one in every two customers on-boarded digitally with zero human intervention, and this launch is a significant milestone in that journey. We will be extending this service to a broader suite of our products shortly.”